One such area is the Forest Array. While this maze shrubbery is actually part of the main story, it's still tricky to find. You'll need to make your way through the trials and tribulations of the Basalt Forest before this dramatic part of the game begins.

If you've been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for a decent amount of time, you'll soon realise that Koboh is more than just your home hub. It's a vast planet with lots of cool areas to discover .

Struggling? We'll help you out.

How to reach the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Luckily for all you visual learners, YouTube Channel Kibbles Gaming has provided an in-depth video guide for the area (you can watch above). We'll share our own pointers below.

Once you've reached the Basalt Rift area, follow the path, cut through the vines, and keep going until you see a huge chasm in front of you. The zip wire is blocked by protruding rocks, so you'll need to move them out of the way first.

To do this, run across the wall to your left (by the waterfall) and cut down those natural cave pillars to drop a bridge. From here you can force push those rocks in, so the path for the zip wire is clear.

Once you've zip lined, you'll see that the path is too slippery to climb conventionally. So, wall-run the two walls instead! In the next part of the Basalt Rift, follow the path to your left and jump the two mounds of rock to grapple the far cliff.

Once you've progressed through the arch (and utilised the meditation point), head to the cave to your right. There are a few stormtroopers here, but they shouldn't be a problem for our Cal.

Keep moving through the cave until you reach the exit (there are a few enemies and zip wires on the way). At the exit, force pull a bridge of earth, jump to it, and repeat the process with a couple more to your left. Now, wall-run on the long stretch of rock to your left and jump to the vines at the end. Climb these along and up, and you'll bump into Toa.

Keep following the path, make a half bridge with a couple of tree trunks to cross the chasm, then fight the stormtroopers on the other side. Once you're further down, pull out a few more bridges to get up to the platform, then follow that pathway down to the bottom.

Once here, climb around the right to avoid the stuff that – to quote Cal – "definitely doesn't look safe". One you're on the metal platform, wall-run through the cave to avoid even more of the stuff.

At the other end of the cave, you've reached your destination! Enjoy the awesome looking Forest Array, and prepare yourself for what comes next.

