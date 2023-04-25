Scattered throughout the planets, you’ll come across 10 plants that BD-1 will scan. Scan these specific plants and you’ll receive a seed that you can plant in the Mantis’ Terrarium.

While you’re on your quest to rebuild the fallen Jedi Order, Cal Kestis has a bit of gardening to do. What good is a journey where you don’t stop to smell the flowers once in a while? The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Terrarium seed locations can be difficult to find, but we’re here to help you scan all 10 of them.

Planting and fully growing all 10 seeds will earn you the ‘Green Thumb’ achievement/trophy, so it’s worth doing. Plus, it does make a nicer environment for your ship and crew.

Read on to find out where to find all 10 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Terrarium seed locations.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Terrarium seed locations

Check out Gaming with Abyss’s handy YouTube video guide to the 10 Terrarium seed locations:

If you’d prefer a written list of the locations, we’ve got you covered below.

Bleeding Gut seed

Swamp of Sacrifice | Dathomir

You’ll find the Bleeding Gut seed in the Swamp of Sacrifice area of Dathomir right beside/underneath the vine shortcut on the map screen. It’s right next to the collection of red mushrooms climbing up the wall.

Bonshyyyr seed

Imperial Refinery | Kashyyyk

In the battlefield beneath the meditation/save point. The flower is along the edge of the wall just below the meditation point, next to a chest.

Dreamwort seed

Crash Site | Zeffo

Swim and then run beyond the crashed white and red ship. Keep running straight forward until you reach the furthest point of the shoreline and the little yellow Dreamwort seed is right there.

Featherfern seed

Fractured Plain | Bogano

From the closest meditation/save point to the Mantis, climb up the vines next to the bridge on the left. Use the Jedi Flip ability to double-jump over the broken bridge. Head northwest from here and double-jump across the gap next to the zipline. Run forward and use the Jedi Flip ability again over the broken bridge and the purple Featherfern seed is there, overlooking the point of the map with three holes.

Gillypod seed

Windswept Ruins | Zeffo

From the meditation/save point in the area with all the updrafts, run forward and use an updraft to climb to the top of the pillar directly in front of it (the pillar by the three flights of stairs). Scan the red Gillypod seed on top of that pillar.

More like this

Kalpi seed

Subterranean Refuge | Bogano

From the meditation/save point in the Subterranean refuge, jump down to the bottom and into the water. Just jump straight forward into the pit and you should see a long stalk sticking out of the ground. Let BD-1 scan it and you have the Kalpi seed.

Milk Grass seed

Gloomroot Hollow | Kashyyyk

Hop along the platforms and massive fly trap to the left. And climb the ledge that’s immediately past the first fly trap. The Milk Grass seed is there to be scanned by BD-1 by the jagged rocks.

Mushbloom seed

Origin Tree | Kashyyyk

From the meditation/save point run forward and climb the ledges. Keep running forward to the large tree by/underneath the stone bridge. You can also drop down from the meditation point at the top of the area.

Mushling seed

Swamp of Sacrifice | Dathomir

You should spot the Mushling seed (red and green plant) in the large circular bottom area of the Swamp of Sacrifice. If your map screen is centred, it’s in the north centre of the area along the edge.

Royal Fluzz seed

Weathered Monument | Zeffo

From the meditation/save point by the cave with an icy roof entrance, run through the cave and continue down the path along the pipes (take out those Heavy Assault Troopers). Keep following the same path and down the ledge just to the left. You’ll find the lavender Royal Fluzz seed next to a slice chest.

Read more:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.