Don't worry too much, though — Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis, let slip previously that Jedi 3 is moving forward, seemingly without Asmussen. How that will turn out, we'll just have to wait and see.

So, what is Asmussen up to? Well, for one thing, he started a new company called Giant Skull back in 2024. And now we know what they're working on!

Today, we've learned that Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen — and his company Giant Skull — has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to make a new Dungeons & Dragons game.

Given that the D&D-inspired Baldur's Gate 3 became one of the most beloved new games in recent memory, we can imagine that BG3 fans will follow this new game's development with great interest.

Interestingly, and in a clear example of someone playing to their strengths, Asmussen's Dungeons & Dragons game will not be an RPG like Baldur's Gate.

Instead, according to the official announcement, it will be an "all-new, single-player action-adventure title set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons".

As well as directing Star Wars Jedi, Asmussen previously worked on a number of God of War games, so single-player action is clearly his forte!

The "all new" part of that makes it sound like this new game will be very separate to Baldur's Gate 3, so don't go expecting Neil Newbon's Astarion on the rest of the gang to appear.

Asmussen himself said of the news: "Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity. Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John Hight from Wizards of the Coast added: "Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I’m so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project.

"In our time working together on God of War I got to see firsthand Stig’s artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game.

"Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new Dungeons & Dragons game in the future."

We'll bring you more on this new game, including its name, when we have it!

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.