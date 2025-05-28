So, if you and your friend are hoping to jump in on the action while you pray for Battlefront 3, you might be wondering if Battlefront 2 has crossplay support – read on to find out what you need to know!

Is Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay?

Unfortunately, Star Wars Battlefront 2 does not have crossplay support.

This means that players on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will not be able to play with one another in the same game.

Star Wars Battlefront 2. LucasArts / Pandemic Studios

This is because Battlefront 2 uses distinct servers for each platform, meaning players from one console can't connect to a server of another console.

It's perhaps surprising, considering how ubiquitous crossplay is in online games these days, but when Battlefront 2 launched in 2017, EA confirmed that there were no plans to introduce crossplay support, and at this point, it seems unlikely that they ever will.

Does Star Wars Battlefront 2 have cross-progression?

As well as crossplay, Star Wars Battlefront 2 does not have cross-progression.

Progress in the game will only be saved on the platform that you've played the game on, even if you are logged into an EA account.

This means that if you spend 30 hours playing and unlocking content on an Xbox copy of the game, you will have to start from nothing if you decide to switch over to PC or PlayStation.

Is Star Wars Battlefront 2 cross-gen?

Thankfully, yes, Star Wars Battlefront 2 does support cross-generation play.

While PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players won't be able to play together due to the lack of crossplay, PS5 and PS4 players will, because they both make use of the same servers.

This also means that if you started playing the game in 2017 on PS4 / Xbox One and want to get back into it on PS5 / Xbox Series X/S, you'll be able to jump in where you left off on the new console!

