If you want to jump in on the action, Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition has had a price cut to £4.19 on the PlayStation Store, a whopping 88 per cent off and a no-brainer, if you ask us.

As for where all this excitement has come from, the player count first spiked on Star Wars day, (May the fourth be with you), which itself had renewed interest from Andor season 2 and the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith, on top of the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration taking place right now.

With all these compounding factors, on SteamDB, you can see Star Wars Battlefront 2 reached a peak of 18,635 players on 26th May 2025. This is only a part of the picture, however.

Helping further fuel the hype is YouTuber jackfrags, who has posted a slew of Battlefront 2 videos over the last few days garnering millions of views.

But, as they note in their video, jackfrags points out that the game only became available on Steam in 2021, meaning most players would have bought the game on Origin (now known as the EA App), on console, or claimed it when it was a free game on the Epic Games Score, which highlights just how small of a minority the Steam player base actually is for Battlefront 2.

Jackfrags also directly references BattlefrontUpdates on X (formerly Twitter) who they believe to have insider information, and said the game actually peaked at 329,000 players.

With its popularity surging, many are wondering how publisher EA will respond, with one particular post by u/AgentDigits on the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit making light of the situation.

Another user, u/JoshKlein15 asked: “What BF2 dev said they’d come back?”, with developer Mats Helge Holm responding: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.” (as spotted by VGC).

It’s not just Mats, though, as lead animator Harvey Newman jumped in on the action to say that "if Battlefront 3 ever happens, I’d love to return," and noting that the “team was excellent” and that there were “many ideas left on the table".

Keen to see a sequel, many of those posting about Star Wars Battlefront 2 have rallied around a call to action – #MakeBattlefront3.

Whether or not we see another Battlefront 3 remains to be seen. Given how long games take to develop these days, and DICE being fully committed to the upcoming Battlefield Labs project, it would no doubt be a long way off.

And when you consider how quickly players can move from one game to the next, it would be a bit of a gamble for EA to commit to such a huge project that would involve expensive licensing deals with Disney, all in an attempt to cash in on the excitement of today.

But Star Wars is always popular, so may the Force be with DICE and EA, if they so choose to pursue Battlefront 3.

