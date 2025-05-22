The previous game made the most of the prequel, sequel and original trilogies, and the spin-off movies of that early Disney era, but Star Wars has a lot more to offer right now.

Assuming that any Star Wars Battlefront 3 release date will be a few years away, the developers will have way more than five years of fresh Star Wars stories to mine for new maps and playable characters. Let's get to it.

Star Wars Battlefront 3: New maps and characters that need to be included

The entire Disney Plus era of Star Wars has played out since Battlefront 3 came out, and there are new movies in the pipeline that would seem like a perfect fit for this kind of game.

Read on for our wish list of maps and characters! Or if you want to see the video version of this article, click the player above!

Characters: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian/Din Djarin with Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney+/Lucasfilm

The entire saga of Mando and ‘Baby Yoda’ has played out on our TVs in the years since Battlefront 2 stopped putting out content.

It’s a shame, because we’d love to play as either of those characters and any number of their supportive pals. If Battlefront 3 does happen, we’d hope to see them included.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu film being the next big cinema release for the franchise, it doesn’t seem outlandish to hope they could turn up in a game like this!

Map: Post-ROTJ Tatooine

Heck, make Cad Bane playable too! Disney

With The Mandalorian TV show generally being a more personal story, with a TV budget to match, it’s fair to say that Mando and Grogu don’t get pulled into too many giant battles that would suit a game like this.

If we were to pick one battle from their shared life so far, it would actually be the Tatooine dust-up at the end of The Book of Boba Fett. You remember it, right? With the Rancor in the streets?

Although we’ve played on Tatooine maps countless times in the past, this show's post-Return of the Jedi slot in the timeline would at least give this one a different vibe to some extent.

Characters: Anakin and Ahsoka

Get him in the Clone Wars armour again, please. Disney

When you think of Star Wars battles in the Disney Plus era, one of the first images that comes to mind is Hayden Christensen surrounded by smoke in Ahsoka’s flashback thingy.

To see Clone Wars-era Anakin and Ahsoka together in Battlefront 3 would definitely be cool. You could also have all the old Clone Troopers back in action.

Sure, it might not be the most original idea, but you have to play some of the hits to keep the crowd happy!

Map: Mandalore

Looks like a nice place to visit. Disney

That smoky battlefield that Anakin and Ahsoka visited in a dreamlike state? That would be The Siege of Mandalore, a key chapter in The Clone Wars that fans of the animated series will remember well.

Assuming that The Mandalorian will still be a key figure in Star Wars at the time that this game comes out, to have a fully playable map of Mandalore (the home-world of his culture) would be very fitting indeed.

You could either set this one during The Clone Wars, or jump forward a few years to The Great Purge, an Imperial attack on this planet that is often alluded to in the Mandoverse shows.

Characters: Cassian Andor and company

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Adria Arjona as Bix in Andor season 2. LucasFilm

I’m compiling this list just two short days after watching the finale of Andor season 2, and it feels absolutely vital that characters from this show get represented in Battlefront 3.

Battlefront 2 did add Scarif from Rogue One as DLC, but in the intervening years, Andor has done so much to showcase the grim realities of battle in this galaxy.

The lack of Force users in this show would mean that Cassian and his pals (and his enemies) will all have to be blaster-based fighters. But that’s okay!

Map: Ghorman

Are you ready to revisit it yet? Disney

At this point in time, there’s one location from Andor that feels like the most obvious pick for a Star Wars Battlefront 3 map. I’m talking, of course, about Ghorman.

Not only did Ghorman feel like a real place, but it was also the location of one of the most harrowing and unforgettable conflicts in Star Wars history. To call it a ‘battle’ doesn’t feel right. It was a massacre.

But still, the town square of Ghorman and the surrounding dingy streets would make for a perfect Battlefront 3 map.

Characters: The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch season 2. LucasFilm/Disney Plus

It would be cool to see Star Wars Battlefront 3 showing some love for the Disney-era animated series.

The most obvious choice appears to be The Bad Batch, seeing as its a show that’s all about soldiers and their battles.

Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker and Echo all deserve to be in the game. Clone Force 99 would be a force to be reckoned with!

Map: Kamino

Could be a fun one to repeat. EA

If you wanted to theme a map around The Bad Batch, the obvious pick would be Kamino, which also has a nostalgia factor for fans of the prequel movies.

In The Bad Batch, we learn how the watery cloning facility on Kamino went out of operation, and it would be cool to see that in gaming form.

Of course, Kamino was already in the previous game, but we’d expect there to be some repeats here!

Character and map combined: Jod at the battle of At Attin

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+

By the time that Star Wars Battlefront 3 comes out (if it ever gets made), who knows if Skeleton Crew will still be a going concern for Disney.

At this moment in time, however, it still feels fresh in the memory. Being both a pirate and a Jedi, Jod would make for a very interesting playable character!

And for a map, we’d pick the central At Attin, which got invaded by pirates in the series’ dramatic finale. That would be fun.

Character and map combined: Qimir in the jungle of Khafar

Would he be a popular pick? Disney

Again, The Acolyte series might be a distant memory by the time that Star Wars Battlefront 3 releases. But we’d wager that the avid fandom of Qimir will remain!

You wouldn’t want to see that creepy helmet stalking towards you on a battlefield, would you? Or maybe you would, if you focused on his biceps!

For a map, we’d go for Khafar, the deep jungle in which Qimir successful took on a whole battalion of Jedi red shirts.

Character and map combined: Ryan Gosling in space!

And finally, it seems likely at this moment that a Starfighter movie starring Ryan Gosling will actually get made.

It’s obviously got a big focus on space battles, so we’d hope to see some sort of crossover in Battlefront if the stars align.

Of course, there is also talk of a Rey movie, which (like Starfighter) is set after The Rise of Skywalker. It would definitely be fun to explore that era in Battlefront 3, if it ever becomes a reality!

Will this game actually get made and will any of our ideas align with what’s actually in it?

For now, all we have is hope. But hey, rebellions are built on hope!

