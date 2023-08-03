We think it sounds pretty epic, and hope it's the start of a Trekkie gaming trend! We'll share all we know about the game below.

According to Steam, the release date is currently "to be announced".

The game was first announced at the Summer Games Fest this year, but we've since had a rather polished looking gameplay trailer. We hope this means the game is in the late stages, but it's impossible to know for sure. We'll update this page as soon as we know the release date!

Can I pre-order Star Trek: Infinite?

At the moment you can't actually pre-order it, but you can add Star Trek: Infinite to your wishlist!

Head over to the official Steam page here to do just that.

Which consoles and platforms can play Star Trek: Infinite?

It looks like Star Trek: Infinite will be a PC and MAC exclusive, especially as the only store it currently appears on is Steam.

However, if news of a console release surfaces we'll update this page!

Star Trek: Infinite gameplay and story details

The gameplay looks to be very similar to 2016 strategy sci-fi game Stellaris. With your chosen faction, you explore various systems and meet civilisations, all while keeping your fleet afloat.

The story, of course, will be familiar to those who know Star Trek lore. The four playable factions are the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, and the Klingon Empire. As the trailer says, you'll be able to "create your own Star Trek story" - so expect a different experience every time!

Is there a Star Trek: Infinite trailer?

There are a few Star Trek: Infinite trailers, but the full gameplay reveal trailer dropped on Picard day earlier this year! Check it out below:

