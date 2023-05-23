If you're wondering what the game actually is, Star Trek: Resurgence is described as "an epic narrative adventure featuring dialogue-driven role playing and rich branching storylines, [where] you will also engage with the Star Trek universe in a variety of ways, including shuttle piloting, phaser fights, tricorder scanning, stealth, and more."

The Star Trek: Resurgence release date has arrived! The new game is launching today, with fans of the long-running sci-fi series sure to be watching the incoming reviews with great interest as they contemplate whether it's worth paying the price themselves.

If you're looking for a pre-order deal on the game, CD Keys will currently sell you a digital code for £29.09. That's a saving of 13 per cent, when you compare it to the official Star Trek: Resurgence price.

In terms of when the game takes place on the timeline, Star Trek: Resurgence is set one year after the Star Trek: Nemesis film. A single-player game split into 40 short episodes, it has two playable characters (First Officer Jara Rydek and Petty Officer Carter Diaz, both crew of the USS Resolute).

Keep on reading and we'll run through all of the key details that you need to know on the Star Trek: Resurgence release date.

The Star Trek: Resurgence release date is Tuesday, 23rd May 2023. That's today, fact fans!

The game, which has been developed by Dramatic Labs, will be published onto a number of platforms by Bruner House later today. We've got more information below to help you get set to start playing.

What is the UK launch time for Star Trek: Resurgence?

The UK launch time for Star Trek: Resurgence is 4pm BST. Here in Britain, that's the time at which you should be able to start the game.

This timing was confirmed by the Tweet below, which flagged the USA unlock time as being 8am PDT. Thanks to the magic of time zones, this means that UK fans can start playing at 4pm.

What is the Star Trek: Resurgence price?

The Star Trek: Resurgence price appears to be £33.49 GBP. That's the pre-order price that we can see on Microsoft's official Xbox Store.

On the PlayStation Store and the Epic Games Store, no price is currently listed, but we'd hope there will be parity between the platforms.

If you're looking for a deal, over at CD Keys, we can see the Xbox version of the game currently on sale for just £29.09. That's billed as a saving of 13 per cent.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and PC platforms can play Star Trek: Resurgence?

Star Trek: Resurgence will be available at launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

It looks like the Epic Games Store will be the sole PC platform for Star Trek: Resurgence, at least on launch day, which brings us to this next question.

Will Star Trek: Resurgence come to Steam?

Star Trek: Resurgence will not be available on Steam for now, with Valve's PC launcher seemingly being left out of the conversation.

On PC, the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, at least to start with. These exclusivity agreements sometimes last six months or even a year, so we'd advise you not to hold your breath if you're waiting for a Steam release.

More like this

Star Trek: Resurgence review round-up

The Star Trek: Resurgence reviews are now starting to appear. We haven't had a chance to play the game ourselves, so we've pulled together some of the key opinions for you below.

Will Borger for IGN gave Star Trek: Resurgence a 7/10 score, classifying it as "good". Borger said in closing, "The story of Star Trek: Resurgence does an excellent job of capturing what makes Star Trek work by presenting strong characters and tough decisions. Some storylines lack closure and it doesn’t always run smoothly, but its heart is in the right place."

Jason Faulkner at ComingSoon.net gave a 6/10 score, which counts as "decent". Faulkner said, "As a fan of the franchise, I appreciate the attention to detail and the effort required to bottle the nostalgia of 90s Trek. However, despite being an enjoyable experience on its own, I have to wonder how much of my perception of the game was colored by my love for TNG, DS9, and Voyager."

James Whitbrook of Gizmodo said, "Resurgence will very much give you a solid Trek tale populated with compelling characters and interesting leads that perhaps comes closest to making you feel like you’re taking part in a classic Star Trek narrative—certainly more than many other games have attempted in decades. But that success is often in spite of itself, a not-quite diamond in the very-much rough of its clumsy, awkward mechanics."

For TrekMovie, Anthony Pascale wrote: "Resurgence isn’t at the level of a AAA game like the recently released Star Wars: Jedi Survivor or Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi game Starfield, but it is the most ambitious and impressive Star Trek game since 2019’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew. The strength of the game and why it is highly recommended to any fan is for the fascinating story that it allows you to participate in, populated with interesting well-played characters, all inhabiting a familiar Star Trek universe that also expands the lore."

Star Trek: Resurgence gameplay trailer

The official launch trailer for Star Trek: Resurgence has been revealed by IGN. And now that the Star Trek: Resurgence release date has arrived, you can watch the trailer below to give yourself an idea of the gameplay on offer. And look, Spock is in it! He's voiced by Piotr Michael, if you were wondering.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.