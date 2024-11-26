Stalker 2 Stash: How to use the Personal Stash explained
This time it's personal, stash.
Got too many items in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl? You’ll be glad to know you can use a Personal Stash to store items you may want to keep and come back to later.
You’ll be unhappy to hear that it’s a little complicated to wrap your head around at first. Once you know what to do, though, and where to look for them, it should become second nature.
Fortunately, we know how to stash items and where the Personal Stash locations are. Aren’t you lucky?
Read on to find out how to stash items in Stalker 2 and where the personal stash locations are.
How to stash items in Stalker 2
To stash items in Stalker 2, you need to use your Personal Stash.
Unlike in previous Stalker games, you cannot store items in whatever container you like. Instead, you must use a Personal Stash to store items to make sure you aren’t always over-encumbered.
You’ll find your Personal Stash on the map screen by looking for the chest icon. It should be found close to your bed at most major settlements.
The Personal Stash is a large orange chest, so you shouldn’t miss it.
Simply approach it and press the button the game tells you to 'Search' the chest. You can now move items to and from your backpack using the Personal Stash.
Stalker 2 Personal Stash locations
You should find a Personal Stash chest in most major settlements across the Stalker 2 map. The large orange chest should be next to, or nearby, your bed in these settlements.
These are the known personal stash locations in Stalker 2:
- Cement Factory
- Chemical Plant
- Energetik Palace of Culture
- Icarus
- Noontide Base/Wild Island
- Rookie Village
- Rostok
- Schevchenko
- Slag Heap
- STC Malachite
- Sultansk
- The Shelter
- Yaniv Station
- Zalissya
Best of all, your Personal Stash is shared across every major settlement. This means that you can access every item from any Personal Stash.
For example, if you put a weapon in the Personal Stash in Rookie Village, you can pick it up from the Personal Stash in The Shelter. It’s some kind of magical orange box.
Pair the Personal Stash with the game’s fast travel mechanic and you can quickly store an item in one location, fast travel to another where it’s needed and collect it from the Personal Stash chest.
