How to stash items in Stalker 2

To stash items in Stalker 2, you need to use your Personal Stash.

Unlike in previous Stalker games, you cannot store items in whatever container you like. Instead, you must use a Personal Stash to store items to make sure you aren’t always over-encumbered.

You’ll find your Personal Stash on the map screen by looking for the chest icon. It should be found close to your bed at most major settlements.

The Personal Stash is a large orange chest, so you shouldn’t miss it.

Simply approach it and press the button the game tells you to 'Search' the chest. You can now move items to and from your backpack using the Personal Stash.

Stalker 2 Personal Stash locations

You should find a Personal Stash chest in most major settlements across the Stalker 2 map. The large orange chest should be next to, or nearby, your bed in these settlements.

These are the known personal stash locations in Stalker 2:

Cement Factory

Chemical Plant

Energetik Palace of Culture

Icarus

Noontide Base/Wild Island

Rookie Village

Rostok

Schevchenko

Slag Heap

STC Malachite

Sultansk

The Shelter

Yaniv Station

Zalissya

Best of all, your Personal Stash is shared across every major settlement. This means that you can access every item from any Personal Stash.

For example, if you put a weapon in the Personal Stash in Rookie Village, you can pick it up from the Personal Stash in The Shelter. It’s some kind of magical orange box.

Pair the Personal Stash with the game’s fast travel mechanic and you can quickly store an item in one location, fast travel to another where it’s needed and collect it from the Personal Stash chest.

