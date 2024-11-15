With the game using Unreal Engine 5 to deliver excellent graphical detail, PC players are going to need some hefty hardware if they're after maximum quality.

Ahead of launch, the developers have unveiled all of the PC requirements for Stalker 2, including the minimum and recommended specs.

To see if your PC can run the game smoothly, keep on reading for all the details!

Which PC platforms can play Stalker 2?

Stalker 2 is available to play on Steam and Epic Games.

This is great news for those who prefer to use one over the other, giving more players the chance to load into the action.

It's also available on the Xbox store and as a day-one release on Game Pass.

Minimum PC requirements for Stalker 2

Below is a list of the minimum PC requirements that are needed to run Stalker 2 at a resolution of 1080p and 30 frames per second:

CPU : Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X GPU : NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / Intel Arc A750

: NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / Intel Arc A750 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: At least 160GB SSD

These settings will allow you to play the game with a stable frame rate but without the graphical detail.

Medium PC requirements

If you've got superior hardware to the minimum requirements, the medium requirements might be for you.

These specs will allow you to run the game at 1080p and 60 frames per second:

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / RTX 4060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / RTX 4060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: At least 160 GB SSD

Recommended PC specs for Stalker 2

Stalker 2.

To run Stalker 2 at a high resolution and stable frame rate, your PC will need some hefty hardware on board.

The high settings revealed by GSC Game World allow you to run the game at 1440p and 60 frames per second:

CPU : Intel Core i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: Intel Core i7-11700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM : 32GB

: 32GB Storage: At least 160GB SSD

For 4K resolution and a frame rate that goes higher than 60, the Epic settings are below:

CPU : Intel Core i7-13700KF / AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

: Intel Core i7-13700KF / AMD Ryzen 7 7700X GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM : 32GB

: 32GB Storage: At least 160GB SSD

Are there any PC deals on Stalker 2?

Yes! There are a few places selling Stalker 2 at a slightly discounted price.

The Standard Edition is available at CDKeys for £38.99, with the Deluxe Edition costing £49.99 and the Ultimate Edition priced at £69.99.

This is particularly handy if you're looking to save some money to spend on other releases!

