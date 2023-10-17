Sonic Superstars levels: Full list of Acts and Zones
Here's every Zone and level in Sonic's pursuit of Doctor Eggman.
Now that the release of Sonic Superstars is upon us, we can take a good look at just how many levels will be appearing in the hedgehog's latest 2D adventure.
Set among the mystical Northstar Islands, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy band together to stop Doctor Eggman from stealing the Chaos Emeralds and transforming all of the island's animals into evil robots.
Backed up by mercenary Fang the Hunter and the unknown Trip the Sungazer, Sonic and friends certainly have their hands full.
Now that Sonic Superstars is out across most major platforms – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC – players are spin-dashing their way through the many levels for the very first time.
But how many levels are there? And how many Zones need to be completed before confronting Doctor Eggman?
Well, we've rounded up all those details below, so you can know exactly how far through Sonic Superstars you are. Naturally, spoilers lie ahead, so proceed with caution.
How many levels are in Sonic Superstars?
Sonic Superstars is made up of 11 Zones that comprise 26 levels.
Sonic will be exploring all sorts of terrains during his adventure, from green hills to sandy deserts to carnivals and even cyberspace.
Every Zone is made up of either one or three levels. There are also levels dedicated to specific characters, where Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy can only take part to advance.
Full list of Sonic Superstars Acts and stages
The full list of Zones and levels in Sonic Superstars can be found below:
Bridge Island Zone
- Act 1
- Act 2
- Act Fruit
Speed Jungle Zone
- Act 1
- Act Sonic
- Act 2
Sky Temple Zone
- Act 1
Pinball Carnival Zone
- Act 1
- Act 2
- Act Fruit
Lagoon City Zone
- Act 1
- Act Amy Rose
- Act 2
Sand Sanctuary Zone
- Act 1
Press Factory Zone
- Act 1
- Act 2
- Act Fruit
Golden Capitol Zone
- Act 1
- Act Knuckles
- Act 2
Cyber Station Zone
- Act 1
Froze Base Zone
- Act 1
- Act Tails
- Act 2
Egg Fortress Zone
- Act 1
- Act 2
