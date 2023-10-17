Backed up by mercenary Fang the Hunter and the unknown Trip the Sungazer, Sonic and friends certainly have their hands full.

Now that Sonic Superstars is out across most major platforms – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC – players are spin-dashing their way through the many levels for the very first time.

But how many levels are there? And how many Zones need to be completed before confronting Doctor Eggman?

Well, we've rounded up all those details below, so you can know exactly how far through Sonic Superstars you are. Naturally, spoilers lie ahead, so proceed with caution.

How many levels are in Sonic Superstars?

Sonic Superstars North Star Islands. Sega

Sonic Superstars is made up of 11 Zones that comprise 26 levels.

Sonic will be exploring all sorts of terrains during his adventure, from green hills to sandy deserts to carnivals and even cyberspace.

Every Zone is made up of either one or three levels. There are also levels dedicated to specific characters, where Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy can only take part to advance.

Full list of Sonic Superstars Acts and stages

Tails in Sonic Superstars. Sega

The full list of Zones and levels in Sonic Superstars can be found below:

Bridge Island Zone

Act 1

Act 2

Act Fruit

Speed Jungle Zone

Act 1

Act Sonic

Act 2

Sky Temple Zone

Act 1

Pinball Carnival Zone

Act 1

Act 2

Act Fruit

Lagoon City Zone

Act 1

Act Amy Rose

Act 2

Sand Sanctuary Zone

Act 1

Press Factory Zone

Act 1

Act 2

Act Fruit

Golden Capitol Zone

Act 1

Act Knuckles

Act 2

Cyber Station Zone

Act 1

Froze Base Zone

Act 1

Act Tails

Act 2

Egg Fortress Zone

Act 1

Act 2

