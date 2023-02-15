However, Morio Kishimoto, the game's director, has said that the future of the franchise might be going back to its roots. He was asked on Twitter whether or not there would be more games like 2010's Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - a game that took the series back to its 2D origins after over a decade of 3D titles.

Last year's Sonic Frontiers released to disparate reviews - from one star to 9/10 scores - and a division in the fan community. Sometimes a gamble pays off, and sometimes it doesn't - but it's hard to say what exactly happened with Sonic Frontiers. It seems to be both a success and failure.

His response was the following: "(Sonic 4 is) a Sonic game made by Dimps. In addition to 3D Sonic games, Sonic games also have side-scrolling Sonic games, so please look forward to them!"

That's the rough translation, at least - we'll embed the tweet itself below:

In the years immediately preceding Sonic 4, releases in the franchise tended to be 3D - from 1998's Sonic Adventure, to 2003's Sonic Heroes, to 2008's Sonic Unleashed.

Sonic 4's return to traditional gameplay was well received by critics, as was the more recent Sonic Mania (originally a 2D-centric fan project before Sega made it legit).

However, Sonic Frontiers took the 3D Sonic model to another level, with its vast open world and somewhat gritty subject matter.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There were also plenty of homages to the 2D era, with the occasional camera angle shift and mini games that took us right back. But the overall game was a reinvention of the Sonic franchise. A reboot to keep Sonic relevant in modern times.

Kishimoto's words make us wonder what's to come. We previously assumed that the future of Sonic would be more in line with last year's Frontiers, but maybe this isn't the case. Will Sonic go back to basics in his next release? Time will tell!

Read more:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.