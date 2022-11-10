Even though the game has only just released, dedicated players are already creating mods. Online, you can find mods that change various different aspects of Frontiers. This includes changing the playable character to a different, older Sonic the Hedgehog skin, different characters from the Sonic series, and even different characters from different games.

Sega's Sonic Frontiers is out now, meaning Sonic’s first steps into open world gameplay are ready to be experienced. Sonic’s 3D adventures have been something of a mixed bag, so it’s understandable if you’re heading into the game with some doubts. Fortunately, some mods are out there to help you get more out of the game.

There are mods out there that promise to fix up the game in small ways, too, such as improving physics and altering sound effects. It’s early days, but the modding community is already hard at work.

Read on to discover the best Sonic Frontiers mods, what they do to the game, and how to install them. If Sonic’s latest adventure is letting you down, it’s worth trying a couple of mods to improve the game, at least.

How to use mods in Sonic Frontiers

To use mods in Sonic Frontiers, you’ll need to download and install them, preferably into their own Sonic Frontiers mod folder. It’s best to stick to PC for mods, although you may need to do some tinkering with the game’s install files and whatnot. It’s probably best to head here for details on how to install Sonic Frontiers mods on PC.

As you are altering the game with 3rd-party changes, however, you should know that you do so at your own risk. You should be able to reinstall the game if something goes wrong, but you may lose progress or corrupt the game files by installing mods.

As the modding community and support grows for Sonic Frontiers, more mods will be available for download across various different sites. For now, though, we recommend heading to websites such as gamebanana.com to see what’s available. Each site should tell you what the mod does and how to install it.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Sonic Frontiers mods

The best Sonic Frontiers mods will change the game for the better if SEGA’s base offering isn’t doing enough for you. This can be done in any number of ways. You have mods offering improved physics, different playable characters, and more.

More like this

These are the best Sonic Frontiers mods:

Improved Cyberspace Physics

The improved Cyberspace Physics mod promises to smooth out the playing experience in Cyberspace and throughout the open-world sections of the game. After installing the mod you should have no homing delay, faster overall speed, rings refill your boost faster, better air control, and more. You should even attack a little faster with this mod. The game should flow better after installing this mod.

Download now from gamebanana

Sonic Adventure 1 Sonic

This mod is pretty straightforward but we like it. Installing the mod will replace Sonic’s character model with that of Sonic from the original Sonica Adventure. Time to go back to a more simplistic time.

Download now from gamebanana

Blaze The Cat

Does what it says on the tin, really. This mod replaces the Sonic model with that of Blaze The Cat. It uses her Sonic Generations model and it doesn’t look too out of place. Blaze The Cat fans, your day is here.

Download now from gamebanana

There you have it, our favourite Sonic Frontiers mods. As more time passes, more mods will be developed and become available.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.