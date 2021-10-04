Smash Bros Ultimate last DLC character: When is the final fighter coming?

The last DLC character is finally arriving in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, with this final fighter due to round out the game’s impressive slate of post-launch content. And that character’s identity will be revealed pretty soon!

Advertisement

This will be the 12th DLC character to join Super Smash Bros Ultimate since the Nintendo Switch battle-royale game launched way back in December 2017. The most recent addition prior to this was Kazuya from Tekken, which certainly came as a surprise.

Read more: Win a custom Nintendo Switch and the new Doctor Who game

Super Smash Bros Ultimate already features characters from Pokemon, Minecraft, Metroid, Fire Emblem and many more famous franchises, so all bets are off when it comes to predictions – there doesn’t seem to be any limit to the crossovers that Nintendo is able to pull off here.

And so, keep on reading and we’ll tell you all the essential information about the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, starting with the all-important reveal date.

When is the last DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate revealed?

From a UK perspective, the reveal event for the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate will begin at 3pm BST on Tuesday 5th October 2021. This will be an online live stream, much like a Nintendo Direct.

If you’re reading this from another time zone, here’s a breakdown of when the Smash Bros reveal event will kick off around the world:

USA: 7 am PT / 10 am ET on 5th October

UK: 3 pm BST on 5th October

Central Europe: 4 pm CEST on 5th October

Russia: 5 pm MSK on 5th October

Japan: 11 pm JST on 5th October

Australia: Midnight AEST going into 6th October

How to watch the Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct live stream

The Smash Bros Ultimate event will be hosted on the official Nintendo YouTube account, and you can watch it right here – we’ve embedded the video below for your perusal. Just click into the player when the time comes:

This live stream has been dubbed ‘The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents’, a title which of course refers to game designer Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros Ultimate who normally hosts these sorts of events.

The event description invites players to tune in for “the reveal presentation of the final #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter with Director Masahiro Sakurai. The fighter’s release date and final Mii Fighter costumes will also be revealed! The presentation will be roughly 40 minutes long, and it will be the final presentation about Super Smash Bros Ultimate.”

When is the release date for the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate character?

The release date for the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be revealed during the aforementioned live-stream event, and we’ll be sure to update this page once it’s confirmed.

It’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo releases the character immediately or makes us wait a few days. We’d predict the latter based on the recent form – Tekken’s Kazuya, for example, was revealed a few days before he arrived in the game, which gave Nintendo some extra time in which to build up hype.

Rumours and leaks: Who is the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?

Look away now if you don’t want to see some potential spoilers for the Smash Bros Nintendo Direct! As is often the case in the gaming world, there is one character that has become a runaway favourite over the last few days due to a potential leak.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

A YouTube video from an account named PapaGenos has summed up the apparent leak, which points to Sora from Kingdom Hearts being the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The video purports that Nintendo has secured the rights to several Disney songs to use them in the presentation, which does make it seem like Sora could be featured.

After all, if you’ve played the Kingdom Hearts games in order, you’ll know that the key-wielding teenager Sora often crosses paths with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and numerous other Disney icons.

Perhaps Sora will bring his famous pals along to the showcase to announce his arrival in Smash? Only time will tell, of course, and we’ll be sure to update this page when we learn more.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.