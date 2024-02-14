And now, at long last, Sora's amiibo is here.

Not only that, but Sora marks the final amiibo in the Smash Bros collection, something that began way back in November 2014.

That's a decade of searching shops, scouring the web and praying that the pre-order button is still available.

With Sora, there are now 93 amiibo to collect in total. And Sora will no doubt prove to be one of the most popular, so if you want to pick up one before all the scalpers grab them all and raise the prices to an extortionate amount, you'll need to know all the details.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Sora amiibo in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, including its release date, where to pre-order and what's changed with the packaging.

The Super Smash Bros Ultimate Sora amiibo will be released on 16th February 2024.

Sora was revealed as the final character for the fighting game in October 2021. It then took almost two years for an amiibo of Sora to be confirmed, being announced in a Nintendo Direct in September 2023.

So it's fair to say it's been a long time coming.

Can I pre-order the Sora amiibo?

Sora amiibo. Nintendo

Yes, pre-orders for the Sora amiibo went live ahead of the figure's release date for £12.99/$15.99.

As expected, stock quickly sold out on the Nintendo Store, with fans of the Kingdom Hearts series arriving in their droves to pick one up.

We expect more stock to arrive in the future, so it's worth checking in at the official retailer, as well as Amazon too.

What’s changed with the Sora amiibo packaging?

The Sora amiibo packing is different on the back box when compared to what amiibo looked like in its early years.

Originally, the back of an amiibo box would feature lots more images showing the character fighting in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, alongside what platforms the figure could be used on: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

With the latter two very much a thing of the past, it makes sense why they have been removed. It's still a little disappointing for those of us who preferred the original, more colourful design.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

February 2024 games

