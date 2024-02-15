Set to launch in February 2024, Skull and Bones is the new action-adventure from Ubisoft that throws you into a calamitous sea battle within moments of booting up the game.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

While for many the idea of jumping into the deep blue by themselves is enticing, others will be looking to rally the best crew imaginable.

More like this

The good news is that Skull and Bones offers both solo and multiplayer, with a variety of different challenges.

With not long to go until its release date, we thought what better opportunity to explain what sort of multiplayer is in Skull and Bones, as well as if there is co-operative and crossplay. Keep reading for all the details.

Is Skull and Bones multiplayer?

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

Skull and Bones has two forms of multiplayer: co-operative play and PvP (player vs player) challenges.

Any multiplayer activities can be participated in with up to three friends.

By approaching a player's ship or sending up a flare for help, co-op can be initiated to take on tougher missions or take part in limited-time world events that require multiple people.

Additionally, any rumours or gossip that lead to more difficult challenges – like taking on a ghost ship or going head-to-head with a sea monster – are highly encouraged for co-op.

The first PvP challenge surrounds treasure maps, known as Cutthroat Cargo.

Once one is found, the location will be marked on your map. However, nearby players will also be able to pursue the treasure or look to steal the loot from your cargo hold.

So, players have the option to either go for the treasure or chase those that have already nabbed it.

The second PvP challenge, Hostile Takeover, has players vying for control of a point of interest to earn Pieces of Eight and various trade goods. The aim is to capture the POI and collect your profit.

If none of these take your fancy, you can always play Skull and Bones in solo, with the game fully supporting that option.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Skull and Bones crossplay?

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

Yes, Skull and Bones offers crossplay across all consoles and PCs. So it doesn't matter if you're playing on PlayStation, Xbox, PC or Amazon Luna, everyone can take to the high seas together.

Up to 20 players can jump into one server, with cross-progression also supported.

Crossplay is enabled by default in the game settings, but can also be disabled by following these steps:

Head to the pause menu

Open 'Settings'

Choose the 'Gameplay' tab

Pick 'General' and switch the 'Crossplay' option from on to off

Skull and Bones is available on 16th February 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.