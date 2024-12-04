The launch of these two ghoulish porcelain-based Pocket Monsters isn't where Just My Cup of Tea ends, however. Throughout its very limited runtime, you'll have access to special bonuses, increased encounters for certain Pokémon, exclusive Field & Timed Research, and much more.

Here is everything you need to know about the charming event launching the season.

When is the Just My Cup of Tea event in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go players will be able to take part in the Just My Cup of Tea event from the date of Tuesday 3rd December 2024 at 10am until Sunday 7th December at 8pm.

Those start and end times are the same for every region, so you don't need to worry about working out any time differences.

How to get Sinistea in Pokémon Go explained

Just My Cup of Tea.

Starting from its launch in Just My Cup of Tea, the only way to currently get Sinistea in Pokémon Go is by completing steps in the exclusive Timed Research, Prized Possession, and in 1-Star Raids.

There are two Sinistea encounters available in the event's Timed Research altogether. Each is earned by completing each respective step of Prized Possession.

Prized Possession Timed Research tasks & rewards

As with the Timed Research for Just My Cup of Tea, both steps of Prized Possession will give you the following sets of tasks with their own rewards - followed by step completion rewards including a Sinistea encounter:

Step 1/2

Win a Raid Reward: Spritzee encounter

Win 2 Raids Reward: Stardust x1000

Wind 3 Raids Reward: Morelull encounter

Win 4 Raids Reward: Stardust x2000

Win 5 Raids Reward: Greavard encounter



The full set of completion rewards for this step is the first Sinistea encounter, 2,500 Stardust, and 3,000 XP.

Step 2/2

Win a Raid Reward: Spritzee encounter

Win 2 Raids Reward: Morelull encounter

Win 3 Raids Reward: Greavard encounter



Along with a second Sinistea encounter, finishing this last step will also earn you another 4,000 Stardust and 5000 XP.

Collection Challenge: Swirl and Sip task & rewards

Unlike Collection Challenges from other events, Just My Cup of Tea only has one objective: catching a Sinistea, which you'll have done after completing at least the first step of Prized Possession.

Your rewards for doing so will be 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries, and 10 Nanab Berries.

How to get Polteageist in Pokémon Go explained

Sinistea and its evolution, Polteageist.

You'll be able to evolve one of the new Sinistea you've caught in Pokémon Go into Polteageist by using 50 Sinistea Candy. Keep in mind, however, that's only for its Phony form, the more common of the two versions of Sinistea you can encounter.

If you have an Antique Sinistea, the rarer form which you can find out you have when getting it appraised, you'll need 400 Candy to evolve it into a Polteageist.

Since you'll be limited only to Sinistea, you can catch them through the Timed Research and 1-Star Raids, but be sure to use a Pinap Berry each time to double your Catch Candy and make the grind easier.

You can also make use of any Rare Candy you might have on hand as well.

Can Sinistea be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Sinistea and Polteageist.

No, Sinistea cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

We know this because on Niantic's Just My Cup of Tea news post announcing the event, there's no "*If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!" asterisk that's usually added to mentions of Pokémon featured in an event.

This comes as no surprise since it's rare for both a Pokémon's base and Shiny forms to be added to Go at the same time. These are usually saved for separate events like Community Days. If that changes in the coming days, we'll update this article right away.

What else is included in the Just My Cup of Tea event in Pokémon Go?

Along with getting to get a Sinistea and Polteageist in Pokémon Go for the first time, Just My Cup of Tea has an assortment of event bonuses, Field Research tasks, Incense encounters and wild encounters - along with the various bosses in this month's Raid schedule for December.

Like other themed events, there will also be Showcases at PokéStops and a Dual Destiny Box you can buy at the Pokémon Web Store for $4.99, or local equivalent, to get these extra items: Remote Raid Pass x3, Premium Battle Pass x2 , and a Postcard Storage upgrade.

Event bonuses

You'll get the following bonuses for taking part in raids during Just My Cup of Tea:

Double friendship bonus damage

1.5x Stardust after completing raids

Field Research tasks

Playing Just My Cup of Tea in Pokémon Go will also give access to the following Field Research tasks and their rewards:

Catch 25 Pokémon Reward: Pidgeot encounter (Shiny available) or Noctowl encounter

Win a Raid Reward: 2000 Stardust

Use an Incense Reward: Spritzee encounter (Shiny available)



Incense encounters

The following Pokémon will have a chance of spawning when you use an Incense throughout Just My Cup of Tea:

Combee (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Gothita (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Litwick (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Miltank (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Oddish (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Spritzee (Shiny available)

Wild encounters

The following Pokémon have an increased chance of spawning in the wild during Just My Cup of Tea:

Duskull (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Greavard

Slakoth (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Slowpoke (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Starly (Shiny available)

(Shiny available) Taillow (Shiny available)

