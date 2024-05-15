After all, video game adaptions are all the rage right now, with Fallout being the latest to get people talking. Naturally, this isn't stopping EA from adding to the base game for The Sims 4.

With that in mind, here's everything to know about the latest Sims 4 update.

The new Sims 4 update was made available on 14th May 2024, where several new swimsuits were added to the game.

More like this

This includes new styles and different colours for your Sims to sport by the pool, such as a tankini and wrap top.

EA has confirmed that the new update is free to the base game, so you don't need to purchase any DLC to get your hands on the new options.

The Sims 4 base game has an RRP of £39.99/$39.99, though there are typically cheaper options found at the likes of Amazon and such.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the Sims 4 patch notes in full?

The Sims 4. EA

No official patch notes have been uploaded by EA at the time of writing - however, once they arrive we'll make sure to update this piece.

In the meantime, here's what the developer said as part of the press release regarding the new Sims 4 update: "Players have access to refreshed swimsuits in an array of colours that work on all shapes and sizes of Sims.

"There are also a few base game tops, like the tankini and wrap top, that have new colours to match the bright season!"

The Sims 4 is available across PC, Mac, Steam and the Epic Games Store with console versions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.