This spooky season, the developer has unveiled the latest batch of changes made to inject a breath of fresh air into the life simulation game.

Here, find all of the new features that are part of the 23rd October update, along with the full patch notes.

Arguably the biggest addition to the base game of The Sims 4 is the ability for players to create ghosts within the Create a Sim menus.

The ghosts will grieve recently departed Sims depending on the traits and the relationships they held.

Alongside ghosts making their arrival, there are mermaid-inspired urns and gravestones players can use to pay their respects.

Outside of the ghoulish items, the true black colour swatch is now available on some of the base game's shoes, making them the perfect footwear for any Halloween-inspired outfits.

Below are the full patch notes for The Sims 4 update that went live on 23rd October 2024:

Ghosts are in Create a Sim.

Addition of mermaid urns and gravestones.

True black colour swatch applied to specific base game shoes.

Ability to swap occults when in Create a Sim.

Ability to create Elder Dogs, Cats and Horse Ghosts with the Cats & Dogs or Horse Range expansions.

Bug fixes

Cottage Living - Images for crafted Cross-Stitch objects on PlayStation are no longer in grayscale.

Growing Together - Puzzles are no longer in black and white on PlayStation.

Sims will not eat spoiled food autonomously.

Plants that have enough water will stop dying.

Interactions will no longer jam and prevent progression through the interaction queue when caused by stuck chickens on the lot.

Sims will fully close their eyes when they are supposed to (like when sleeping).

Parent Sims will no longer get stuck standing idly in front of the crib when trying to interact with their sleeping baby.

NPC Sims no longer enter the lot without knocking on the door.

Skill books are now available at all libraries; not just the Willow Creek Library.

Most recently interacted with Sim will appear at the beginning of the Relationship panel.

Pizza delivery Sim can now be tipped and interacted with after delivering pizza.

Invisible Nannies have had their superpower removed and will now remain visible.

Sims will no longer incorrectly age up when adjusting game age options.

Stopped issues where a held baby tries to perform an interaction that requires an adult to put them down, but the adult can't so it just spins in a loop.

Textures will now apply on one-Tile gable roofs.

Curved Fences will now cast shadows.

Small black shadows on lots in Manage Worlds map can be removed by loading into the affected lot and exit to regenerate the thumbnail.

Blue squares no longer observed in lieu of empty Lot Traits when saving the lot in Build Mode.

Modify career outfit cheat now works for part-time careers.

Male tank tops are no longer observed after selecting Feminine fashion choices for previous SDX assets.

Mourning moodlet will not appear when a stranger Sim dies in front of the active Sim. The moodlet is only displayed if they are at least acquaintances.

Previous SDX Ponytail's texture will no longer distort around pulled out ear shapes.

Non-binary Sims are now properly referred to as "Birthday Sim" during the birthday party event.

Guerdon Goods Nano Can 2.0 is now tagged as off-the-grid.

Fixed an issue that could occur during the "Adopt a child" flow while off lot.

The Sims 4. EA

Affecting multiple packs

Cleared situations where Build Mode objects and houses placed with 'moveobjects on' would appear in the sky.

City living

"Game failed to load" error no longer triggers when to visit apartments with placed pools (Error Code 132:dad724e4:16f19fc6).

City Living Festivals and other festivals now always appear properly in the calendar.

NPC Sims in San Myshuno will no longer experience sudden unexpected weight gain. NPC Sims' bodies should only be susceptible to change if they are inside an active residential lot.

Seasons

Flower arrangements will look the same when placed from the Library or the Gallery.

Island living

Merfolks now have their own tombstone and urn.

My Wedding Stories: Island Living canoe no longer gets water inside of it when navigating in Tartosa world.

Eco lifestyle

Vertical gardens now count towards the Freelance Botanist Aspiration.

High school years

Packed lunch boxes from inventory are eaten by teen Sims during lunch hours.

Rocks will respawn a few hours after digging in 'Water Tower Way' in Copperdale world.

Growing together

Reduced clipping issues when Child Sims Practice Riding Bike near a building.

Horse ranch

'Bad Ranch Product' moodlet no longer observed upon Harvesting Excellent/Magnificent/Perfect Quality Plants.

For rent

Property Owner will not be charged along with Eviction settlement after Tenant breaks lease.

Event Failed TNS no longer triggers after completing the Tenant Revolt event by performing "Promise Better Conditions".

Lot Challenges and Lot Traits of a lot downloaded from gallery reflect correctly in-game.

When a tenant Sim bulldozes a unit in a Residential Rental, the rent for other hidden units won't reset to zero.

The asset (yfBody_EPLongTunicPants_darkpink) pairs properly with all the Nail Assets.

Lovestruck

The asset (yfAcc_PediContrast_ContrastOrange) now has orange swatches.

Vampires

Infants will no longer teleport to outside of the Crib when Resuming Game right as the baby transitions to sleep.

Realm of magic

Spellcaster animation will run less frequently in Create a Sim.

Werewolves

Werewolf Sims howl less frequently in Create a Sim.

Turned Werewolves will no longer occasionally lack colour on their nose.

Vintage glamour

Globe bar drink platter now fits on accent/end/coffee tables.

Paranormal

Lights no longer revert to auto mode in Haunted Houses.

Crystal creatures

The Crystal Tree will not become invisible or transparent and the crystals will be collectable.

Bust the dust

Inspired moodlets from Cleaning House now have a proper timer to prevent overriding other moodlets and blocking related Interactions.

