Silent Hill f school locker codes puzzle

Konami, Radio Times

You only need to unlock one locker, Asakura Ayumi’s locker, in order to get a key to progress to the mountain, and depending on the difficulty setting you’re playing on, the code to unlock it will be different.

But to get there, you have to find Ayumi’s locker in the first place. In the Second Floor Classroom, you will find a note to the teacher that says Ayumi found a key for the “Key Box”, which we need to open, and it is most likely in her locker.

You will also receive the Old Annex key. Head to the Old Annex and scour the two classrooms at the eastern end for clues. You will come across notes that are written in code known as “girl code”.

Note from a Male Student, reveals that a student, Satou, received a note with “84*8”.

Another note reveals this to be “BAKA”, the Japanese word for stupid, and explains that the shape of the numbers and symbols corresponds to letters, with 8 being B, 4 being A and * being K.

Ayumi’s classroom can be found in the western end of the annex. A roll call sheet can be found on the teacher's podium, and shows that Ayumi sits at Row 4, line 2.

Investigating her desk, you will find the key to the locked locker room and a note that will differ depending on difficulty.

Once you have the key, it’s time to go to Ayumi’s locker and enter the code.

Asakura Ayumi Story difficulty locker code

If playing on Story mode, the note will say the following:

"I'm a mermaid. The sea is calling out to me. I can't believe this school doesn't even have a pool!

"The sea! THE SEA! The best thing in the world! It's so lovely, it's now my locker combination!"

We can deduce that the word in question is SEA, and using girl code, we can work out the locker combination to be 534.

Asakura Ayumi Hard difficulty locker code

If playing on Hard mode, the note will say the following:

"I'm a tortoise. The bus is calling out to me. I didn't get the news that school would be so far away!

"Bus! BUS! The best thing in the world! I love it so much that I made it my locker combination!"

BUS is the word in question, but deciphering it is a little trickier. After finding the note that explains BAKA, your Journal explains that U translates into 6, for some reason.

This means that BUS is girl code for 865.

Asakura Ayumi Lost in the Fog difficulty locker code

If playing on Lost in the Fog mode, the note will say the following:

"I decided to make the combo for my locker something I love!

"You can poach it, fry it, and even boil it. No matter what, it always comes out delicious!

"And if you add flour and sugar and mix them all together, you can make a cake!"

The ingredient in question is EGG. It doesn’t implicitly say this in any notes, but G sort of looks like an upside-down 9, and so EGG becomes 399.

All Silent Hill f school locker combinations

There are other optional lockers that you can open, and it’s well worth it, as they have some pretty useful items within. Similar to Asakura Ayumi’s locker, there are notes lying around that either tell us what the code is, or how to figure it out.

These codes don’t change between difficulty modes either, so the codes below will apply no matter what.

Aoi’s locker code

In Ayumi’s classroom, you can find an Origami of Grievances at the back, which reveals the “combination is the same as his name: AOI”.

This means that Aoi’s code is 401.

Inside the locker is another Origami of Grievances that contains a clue for the next locker.

Suga Yosie’s locker code

From the Origami of Grievances found inside Aoi’s locker, we are told Suga’s code “looks like a cry for help.”

A three-character cry for help is SOS. (save our souls).

SOS then becomes 505.

Inside, you will find Hinako’s school bag, which increases your inventory size by one.

Tsuchiya Taiko’s locker code

With the Generic Classroom key, go to the second floor, head to the eastern hallway and open the classroom facing north. In the back, there is another Origami of Grievances that reveals Tschuiya Taiko's locker combination to be 377.

When you open her locker, you will get the Omamori [Wolf], which causes Hinako to deal “additional damage when using weapons with high durability.”

