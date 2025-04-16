So, if you're interesting in what Jagex are working on and want all the Dragonwilds gossip, you've come to the right place.

We'll take you through what you need to know including release date, gameplay, platforms and more!

RuneScape: Dragonwilds questions answered

For ease of reading, we've split this article up into different sections so you can flick through more efficiently. Without further ado…

RuneScape: Dragonwilds launched into early access on 15th April 2025.

While it had been previously announced that the game would launch some time during spring 2025, Jagex released the game out of nowhere, to the surprise of fans.

The game is currently in early access, as Jagex has confirmed how important player feedback will be to shaping the game.

A message on the game's Steam page reads: "The best way to make game fans will love is to make it with them!"

As for when the game will be fully released, Jagex has provided an estimated release window of early 2026, but we'll have to wait and see.

What platforms is RuneScape: Dragonwilds on? Is it on console?

At the time of writing, RuneScape: Dragonwilds is only available to play on PC via Steam.

This is likely because the game is currently on early access, and it will likely remain a PC-only title until its full release.

Jagex has confirmed, however, that the game will be releasing on consoles later down the line.

We don't know yet which consoles this could include, but we would assume that it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and maybe even Nintendo Switch 2.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds gameplay and story

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a co-op survival game for 1-4 players set in the forgotten continent of Ashenfall.

Like any survival game, you'll progress by gathering resources and crafting items, as well as levelling up.

Dragonwilds has a heavy focus on magic, with spells being used for everything from combat to your typical RuneScape fare like woodcutting, mining and turning bones into peaches.

Like RuneScape, the game features a wealth of skills to train, and through levelling them up you'll be able to access more advanced content.

The game also has its own story, independent from the quests that the main RuneScape games are so famous for.

Players will explore the new continent, completing quests and diving into new lore, all while inching closer to the Dragon Queen, who appears to be the game's main antagonist.

Is RuneScape: Dragonwilds free to play?

Unfortunately, RuneScape: Dragonwilds is not free to play.

Unlike its namesake RuneScape 3 and Old School RuneScape, both of which do have a free-to-play model, Dragonwilds is a paid game from the off.

At the time of writing, the game costs £24.99 in the UK, $29.99 in the US and €29.99 in the Eurozone.

It has also been confirmed that once the game officially leaves early access, Jagex is planning to increase the price.

In a message on the game's Steam page, they write: "Once the game leaves early access, we will be increasing the price to represent the whole completed product."

They add that "we will not be charging players for updates added to the game during Early Access, but may release post-launch content as Paid DLC in the future".

So, if you want to pay the least you can for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, now may be the time to do it.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds roadmap

Jagex has provided a roadmap for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, outlining what their current plans are for the game.

While there aren't any time frames for when this content will be added to the game, here's the list of what's included in the Dragonwilds roadmap:

New region – Fellhollow

New Dragon Overlord – The Soul Eater, Imaru

New skills including Magic, Ranged and Farming

New quests, lore, gear and music

New enemy type: Lesser Dragons

New Dragon Slayer Gear

Masterwork Weapons

Expanded Base / Homesteading / Building Defences

Hard Core Mode

Creative Mode

New Critters / Animals

New Vaults

New Crafting Tiers

Raising Skill Caps

As well as these specific goals, they're working on ongoing improvements to the following areas of the game:

Messaging and tutorialisation

Combat

Performance

Multiplayer and difficulty

Lighting and weather

Is there a RuneScape: Dragonwilds trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it below!

