In fact, barely anyone outside of the frontline has stood a chance at claiming the gong since 2008.

The top award from only two of the past 16 years (excluding 2020, when a ceremony wasn’t held) has been given to someone not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema was the most recent, winning in 2022, with Luka Modrić emerging victorious in 2018.

FC 25 players waking up this morning with a holding midfielder-shaped hole in their team might just be considering a move for the Manchester City star, so let's take a look at Rodri's overall rating and individual statistics.

How good is Rodri in FC 25? Ballon d'Or winner's rating confirmed

Rodri has an overall rating of 91 in FC 25.

The midfielder is one of the highest-rated male players in the game (excluding Ultimate Team Legends), alongside his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé, both of whom are rated 91 too.

That puts Rodri ahead of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (90), Jude Bellingham (90), Harry Kane (90) and Mohamed Salah (89).

Full Rodri rating for FC 25

Rodri's Ultimate Team card in FC 25. EA.com

With a rating of 91, Rodri’s individual statistics are expectedly through the roof.

His standout area is defending, with a score of 87, which will come as no surprise. Breaking that down even further, you’ll see that defensive awareness is his strongest asset in this area with a score of 92.

Next up is passing, which is rated as 86, then physicality at 85 and finally dribbling at 84.

Unfortunately, his pace has a low score of 66, but that doesn’t matter too much considering he can ping a ball from one end of the pitch to the other.

Below is a full breakdown of Rodri’s individual stats on FC 25.

Pace (66)

Acceleration: 65

Sprint Speed: 66

Passing (86)

Vision: 84

Crossing: 76

Free-kick accuracy: 64

Short passing: 93

Long passing: 91

Curve: 86

Defending (87)

Interceptions: 84

Heading accuracy: 81

Defensive awareness: 92

Standing tackle: 87

Sliding tackle: 82

Shooting (80)

Positioning: 76

Finishing: 74

Shot power: 92

Long shots: 89

Volleys: 71

Penalties: 62

Dribbling (84)

Agility: 66

Balance: 67

Reactions: 93

Ball control: 90

Dribbling: 84

Composure: 94

Physicality (85)

Jumping: 83

Stamina: 91

Strength: 83

Aggression: 85

