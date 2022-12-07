The launch of a new season in Rocket League is an exciting time as it means you need to play through your ranking matches again to refind your base competitive level.

Psyonix has released the Rocket League season 9 update which brings with it a new Rocket Pass filled with new items to unlock, a new Arena to play in, and more. A new competitive season is always a good excuse to jump back into an online game (if you needed any) but it’s time to read through the changes and additions being made in the soccar game’s latest update.

Once you’ve installed the new update, too, you will collect your season 8 rewards (player banners this time around) upon launching the game.

Read on to find out when the Rocket League season 9 update went live and to read its full list of patch notes to see what’s been added and changed. It’s always a good idea to go into a new season of an online game with an idea of what’s changed if you’re serious about rising up through the ranks.

When is the new Rocket League season?

The new Rocket League season 9 update went live on 7th December at 4pm GMT in the UK time zone. Season 9 is now live and playable across all platforms.

This means that you should be able to head online and download the update needed to play through the new competitive season no matter where you live or what console you play on. We’ll be waiting in the arena for you.

What’s new in the Rocket League season 9 patch notes?

There is plenty of new content in the Rocket League season 9 update patch notes. This includes the latest edition of the Rocket Pass and all of its themed rewards, such as the Emperor Car.

The Emperor Car employs the fire and ice aesthetic of the new season and uses the Breakout hitbox. Alongside the new car is a new Arena. The classic Forbidden Temple map has been reworked with the fire and ice theme, replete with dragons on either side of the arena as the Forbidden Temple (Fire & Ice).

A new season means new season Tournament rewards, too. You can see it all in action in the trailer below:

The season 9 challenges are live and ready to complete too. There’s a good amount of new here. But what has changed?

The PsyNet default avatar icon has been removed from the game (press F to pay respects). The blank headshot avatar is now the default across all platforms.

You can now use Quick Chat with friends only following the update, too. No longer do you have to abide “What a Save!” or “Wow” from everyone and can choose to receive abuse from friends only. Check out the official Rocket League website for the full patch notes, including all of the season 8 rewards.

