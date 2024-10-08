Best of all, the RDR1 PC release date is right around the corner.

Following the launch of the rootin’-tootin’ open-world adventure on Nintendo Switch and PS4 in August 2023, the game is finally heading to PC. Something fans have been asking for for years.

Saddle up, pardner: it’s time.

More like this

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Dead Redemption PC release date, where to pre-order and what shiny new PC-specific features are included.

The Red Dead Redemption PC release date is Tuesday 29th October, Rockstar has confirmed.

It will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and Rockstar Store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Red Dead Redemption on PC?

You cannot currently pre-order Red Dead Redemption on PC. Over on Steam, though, you can add the game to your wishlist.

In a statement on the official Rockstar website, it’s explained that studio will detail more information "later this week on how to pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare at the Rockstar Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store".

Stay tuned and we’ll update this page when pre-orders go live.

What do we know about Red Dead Redemption on PC?

Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar

The Red Dead Redemption PC port includes the base game, its Undead Nightmare expansion and bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. It doesn’t feature any multiplayer content.

Thanks to the statement linked in the section above, we know that Double Eleven is developing the PC port of the game, and that it includes PC-specific enhancements compared to the console versions of RDR1.

The PC-specific enhancements include "native 4K resolution at up to 144hz… support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support and full keyboard and mouse functionality".

What’s more, "there’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more".

It sounds like this is the PC version of the game you’ve always wanted. Fingers crossed it features mod support, too. That always goes well in Rockstar games – just take a look at the GTA 5 mods as an example.

Is there a trailer for Red Dead Redemption on PC?

Yep, there is a trailer for the Red Dead Redemption PC port, which shows off the upgraded graphics. Check it out:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.