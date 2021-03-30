Red Dead Online update (30th March): Patch notes confirm Free Care Package

This week’s Red Dead Online update is here, and Rockstar has given all of us a free little treat this time around.

Advertisement

The developers at Rockstars have said, “All Red Dead Online players will receive a free seasonal Care Package this week, full of essential items for keeping their health, steed, and sidearms in tip-top shape.

“This week also brings a variety of Role Bonuses, discounts, latest returning limited-time clothing, and even some Easter-themed events.” Keep reading for more details!

Red Dead Online update patch notes

Rockstar has shared the following bullet-pointed list to sum up what has changed with today’s Red Dead Online update:

A Free Care Package for all players , containing: five Gun Oil, three Wild Carrots, two Potent Health Cures, five Special Horse Revivers, and three Chocolate Bars

, containing: five Gun Oil, three Wild Carrots, two Potent Health Cures, five Special Horse Revivers, and three Chocolate Bars Bonuses for Bounty Hunters: 50 per cent bonus cash payouts for all Bounties (including Legendary and Infamous Bounties), plus an Offer for half off the Navy Revolver for all Bounty Hunters above Rank 5

50 per cent bonus cash payouts for all Bounties (including Legendary and Infamous Bounties), plus for all Bounty Hunters above Rank 5 Collector Bonuses: An extra 50 per cent cash bonus for completing and delivering the Weekly Egg Hunt Collection (includes the Duck, Heron, and Goose Eggs) to Madam Nazar, Plus an Offer for 40 per cent off a Novice or Promising Collector Item for playing the Condor Egg Free Roam Event

An extra 50 per cent cash bonus for completing and delivering the Weekly Egg Hunt Collection (includes the Duck, Heron, and Goose Eggs) to Madam Nazar, Plus for playing the Condor Egg Free Roam Event Naturalist Bonuses: Triple RDO$ and Naturalist XP on all Black-Tailed Jackrabbit Samples sold

Triple RDO$ and Naturalist XP on all Black-Tailed Jackrabbit Samples sold Discounts: five Gold Bars off the cost of both the Bounty Hunter License and the Collector’s Bag, plus 40 per cent off all Bounty Hunter and Collector Role Outfits, Refined Binoculars, the Collector’s Saddle Bag, all Collector’s Maps, and the Bounty Wagon

five Gold Bars off the cost of both the Bounty Hunter License and the Collector’s Bag, plus 40 per cent off all Bounty Hunter and Collector Role Outfits, Refined Binoculars, the Collector’s Saddle Bag, all Collector’s Maps, and the Bounty Wagon Returning Limited-Time Clothing: The Hopeman Vest, Cardozo Vest, Leavitt Jacket, Lister Hat, Manteca Hat, Covington Hat, Menasco Hat, Owanjila Hat, and Bowyer Boots

The Hopeman Vest, Cardozo Vest, Leavitt Jacket, Lister Hat, Manteca Hat, Covington Hat, Menasco Hat, Owanjila Hat, and Bowyer Boots Ongoing Prime Gaming Benefits: Rewards for a free Bounty Hunter License, an Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery for all players who connect their Social Club accounts

Rewards for a free Bounty Hunter License, an Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery for all players who connect their Social Club accounts Prime Gaming Discounts: Players who connect to Prime Gaming before April 12th will receive an Offer for 40 per cent off any Saddle, plus 30 per cent off select Multi-Class Horses and select Horse Care Pamphlets from the Fence

Red Dead Online update release date and time

This week’s Red Dead Online update launched at around 3pm here in the UK, on Tuesday 30th March 2021. Fans of the game will know that ‘3pm on Tuesdays’ is normally the timeslot in which these updates occur, and this week’s patch feel right into that traditional routine. We’ll see you back here next week for more.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.