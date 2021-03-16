Red Dead Online update (16th March): Full patch notes as Outlaw Pass 5 goes live

Red Dead Online gets dedicated weekly updates to ensure that your cowboy antics remain fresh and balanced, and today (16th March) is no exception.

Advertisement

After the enormous success of GTA Online it was no surprise that Red Dead Redemption 2 received its own committed online mode in 2018, and in December 2020 Red Dead Online was released as its own standalone game in its own right.

So whether you own the full game or are saving storage space with the online edition, here are all the details about the 16th March update for Red Dead Online.

When is the Red Dead Online update?

As usual, the Red Dead Online update arrives every Tuesday, usually mid-afternoon for us in the UK. That was indeed the case today, with the update live and details on Outlaw Pass 5 now available.

Red Dead Online update release date and time

This week’s Red Dead Online update arrived on Tuesday 16th March 2021 at around 3pm GMT – meaning wherever you are in the world, the update is now ready to download and install.

Rockstar

What is new in the Red Dead Online update?

The big news this week, is, of course, the launch of Outlaw Pass 5, which comes with 80 ranks of rewards including clothing items, satchel and skill pamphlets, a role XP boost, horse manes, and tails, camera filters, and more. Those who buy the Outlaw Pass 5 before 23rd March 2021 will also receive a 10 Gold Bar rebate – meaning you could potentially earn back your entire purchase if you reach a high enough rank.

However, there’s plenty new here today even without the Outlaw Pass. Double rewards are available on all free roam missions, as well as triple XP for clearing out gang hideouts, and 30% off role items for those who complete a Moonshine or Trader sale. Naturalists who play this week will also receive a complementary Legendary Ghost Panther Sample — an item required by a certain Harriet Davenport.

Red Dead Online update patch notes

For those after a quick summary, here’s a quick bullet-point list of what today’s Red Dead Online update has to offer:

Outlaw Pass 5 now available to purchase for 35 gold bars

for 35 gold bars A 10 gold bar rebate for those who purchase the Outlaw Pass 5 before 23rd March

for those who purchase the Outlaw Pass 5 before 23rd March Double rewards on all free roam missions

on all free roam missions Triple XP for clearing out gang hideouts

for clearing out gang hideouts Offer for 30% off any Established or Distinguished Role Item for completing a Moonshiner or Trader sale

for completing a Moonshiner or Trader sale Complementary Legendary Ghost Panther Sample for naturalists who log on this week

for naturalists who log on this week Collectors eager to please the nomadic Madam Nazar, meanwhile, will receive 5 American Wildflowers

Moonshiners of all sorts will receive 5 free Mash Refills , as well as an Offer good for 30% off a Novice or Promising Moonshiner Item

, as well as an Traders seeking a tidy profit will receive 2 Rewards redeemable for 25 Trader Goods each

New Discounts: 30% off all role outfits and hats, 40% off refined binoculars, 40% off wilderness camp, 40% off all trading wagons, 40% off relocation fees for moonshine shack and 40% off condenser and the polished copper upgrade

30% off all role outfits and hats, 40% off refined binoculars, 40% off wilderness camp, 40% off all trading wagons, 40% off relocation fees for moonshine shack and 40% off condenser and the polished copper upgrade Ongoing Prime Gaming Benefits: Players who connect to Prime Gaming will receive Rewards for a free Bounty Hunter License, an Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery, plus 30% off Select Multi-Class Horses, an Offer for 30% off select Horse Care Pamphlets from the Fence, and an Offer for 40% off any Saddle.

Red Dead Online Prime Gaming Benefits

And finally, Rockstar has some benefits for Prime Gaming members. As the announcement explains, “Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive Rewards for:

A free Bounty Hunter License

An Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

“In addition, players who connect to Prime Gaming before April 12th will receive an Offer for 30% off Select Multi-Class Horses, an Offer for 30% off select Horse Care Pamphlets from the Fence, and an Offer for 40% off any Saddle.” So there’s plenty to keep us busy this week then!

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.