Before you head into the game, it could be a good idea to learn how long it takes to complete and how many story chapters there are to finish. It’s useful to know how long you’ll need to put aside for a game before you start it.

Read on for the full Ratchet & Clank chapters list and to see how many planets there are in the game.

How many planets are in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

There are nine planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Each planet contains story missions, side missions, and collectibles to find.

Here is the full list of planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:

Corson V | Nefarious City

| Nefarious City Sargasso | Outpost L51

| Outpost L51 Scarstu Debris Field | Zurkie’s

| Zurkie’s Savali | Urfdah Mesa

| Urfdah Mesa Blizar Prime | Blizon Mines

| Blizon Mines Torren IV | Molonoth Gulch

| Molonoth Gulch Cordelion | Kedaro Station

| Kedaro Station Ardolis | Pirate Base

| Pirate Base Viceron | Zordoom Prison

Throughout the game, you’ll be hopping between planets during Rift Apart’s story. You will be able to freely visit any of them once you have completed the game to find any missing Spybots, Gold Bolts, weapons, armour sets, or CraiggerBears.

You can backtrack and return to any planet in order to find stuff up until a certain point in the game’s story, too.

How many chapters are in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

There are 14 chapters in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Each of the nine planets acts as a major story mission, but you return to three at least once.

Throughout the story, you will return to Sargasso, Scarstu Debris Field and Savali. The number of times you return to each one varies, and in total there are 14 major story missions to complete.

If this doesn’t sound like many, there are a handful of side missions to complete - which will take you back to previously-visited planets that are unlocked as you progress through the main story.

The game should let you know when you can head back to previous locations to complete new side missions and unlock more goodies.

Full list of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart chapters

The 14 story chapters of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart take you across its nine planets, with you returning to three of them on a number of occasions.

Spoilers follow. You have been warned.

The full list of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart chapters is as follows:

Corson V - Prologue

Corson V - Nefarious City

Sargasso (first visit)

Scarstu Debris Field (first visit)

Savali (first visit)

Blizar Prime

Torren IV

Cordelion

Scarstu Debris Field (second visit)

Ardolis

Sargasso (second visit)

Savali (second visit)

Viceron

Scarstu Debris Field (third visit)

It’s worth noting that the last visit to Scarstu Debris Field before the final showdown is a point of no return in the story.

Don’t worry about it, though, as you can go back and pick up anything you missed the first time around after completing the game.

