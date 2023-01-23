As with many games out there, you'll find different lists of available codes in Raid: Shadow Legends, with some being active and useable in-game and others simply no longer working. Fortunately for you, we’ve tested these codes and hopefully they all work for you, too.

Using active Raid: Shadow Legends codes will unlock valuable progression items, including free XP boosts, silver, and even Champions. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of the mobile RPG you will definitely want to use its active codes.

Read on to discover how to use codes in Raid: Shadow Legends and for the full list of active codes in the game.

How to use codes in Raid Shadow Legends

To use codes in Raid: Shadow Legends, you need to locate the Promo Codes option in-game and type in any code you wish to activate. Follow the steps below:

Launch the game.

Click on the three-lined button to open the game menu.

Select Promo Codes.

Type in the code you wish to use inside the Enter Promo Code dialogue box.

Select Confirm to earn your reward.

It’s worth noting that you can only try out what seems to be three promo codes in a 24-hour period. Once you have inputted enough codes, the game will time you out from using any more for a whole day.

Now you know how to use codes in the game, you will need to know which ones to use. Check out the complete list of Raid: Shadow Legends codes that should work below and earn yourself energy refills, XP boosts, and more.

Full list of active Raid Shadow Legends codes

The full list of active codes in Raid: Shadow Legends (as of 23rd January 2023) is as follows:

1t5tr1cky

BREWMAIDEN

DKRISES

DKskeletoncrew

DREAMTEAM

GOODKNIGHT

LookBehindYou

midgame23win

Mordecai

PlariumPlay3 (works on PC only)

Raid22ya2

RAIDHOLIDAY

RAIDRONDA

raidtwitchcon22

REPLAY

Skeletoncrewforever

Try out all of the above codes and you should unlock some good rewards, including silver, XP boosts, Champions, and more. If any of the codes above don’t work when you input them into the game, it’s because you’ve missed out on them. Raid: Shadow Legends has plenty of timed promo codes. Get in there quickly and you might just make use of all of them.

If you’re looking for the most up-to-date codes in the game, however, we recommend trying out YouTuber MidGame. MidGame tends to release videos every week on the working codes in Raid: Shadow Legends. Check out their latest video below for another list of codes that should work in-game:

That’s all there is to know about active codes in Raid Shadow Legends. Remember to keep checking back each month for, hopefully, a new list of working promo codes for the game.

