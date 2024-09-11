With fans of Sony's console still wanting the ability to play using their discs, there is a workaround for those without a disc drive on their devices.

There are plenty of third-party devices on the market, but is there an official PS5 disc drive? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

Is there an official PS5 disc drive?

Yes there is! Sony released an official PS5 disc drive on 1st December 2023.

When clipped onto the side of the console, users can play PS5 games along with a vast selection of PS4 games, which comes in handy for those looking to take a trip down memory lane.

The official PS5 disc drive also acts as a Blu-ray player, allowing movie fans to enjoy their favourite Blu-rays and DVDs with ease.

Where to buy PS5 disc drive

There are several places offering the PS5 disc drive. We've listed them below along with their respective prices:

The going rate for an official PS5 disc drive is around £100, with Smyths being the outlier with a slightly cheaper price.

If there are better prices out there, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Which PS5 consoles don't come with a disc drive?

All digital editions of the PS5 and PS5 Slim don't have a disc drive.

It was recently revealed that the PS5 Pro also won't have a disc drive, despite its hefty £700 price tag.

