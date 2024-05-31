MultiVersus is a platform brawler from Warner Bros Games that fully launched earlier this week. The game features a variety of characters seen in WB’s portfolio of properties, ranging from Tom and Jerry to Rick and Morty.

Thousands of players have returned to the game after its open beta period ended last year, and have already begun making inroads into unlocking all of the content it has to offer - from new characters to outfits and stickers.

But today, we’re going to take a look at one of the stranger aspects of the game, and that is one of its many in-game currencies called Prestige Points. Read on to find out what it is and how to get it.

More like this

What is Prestige in MultiVersus? Currency explained

Prestige is a form of in-game currency that can be used in MultiVersus to purchase cosmetic items from the Prestige store.

That specific shop can be found by navigating to the 'store' tab on the home screen of the game before scrolling down towards the bottom of the page. It has a bright yellow banner, so you can’t miss it.

At the time of writing, items that can unlocked here include a beach outfit for Harley Quinn and the sinister Batman Who Laughs skin for Batman.

There are other forms of in-game currency that can be earned in MultiVersus that will unlock other characters and add-ons, such as Gleamium points, which can be bought with real-world money, while Fighter Currency is earned gradually from playing matches and completing tasks.

How to get Prestige in MultiVersus

Shaggy with magical powers in MultiVersus. Warner Bros

To get Prestige Points in MultiVersus, you must unlock different cosmetic items throughout the game. The rarer the item is, the more Prestige Points you will acquire.

Unlocking cosmetic items in the game is simple, and can be done by acquiring Gleamium Points using actual money or by completing tasks in the Battle Pass.

It’s a unique way of earning currency in the game, but I can imagine it will frustrate some players, as they will essentially be buying new outfits to gain the ability to… buy more new outfits.

Cosmetics in the game involve different skins for your characters, as well as unique banners, profile icons and taunts just to add salt in the wound of any player you beat.

And that is everything you need to know about Prestige Points in MultiVersus!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.