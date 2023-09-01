Following on from previous pop-culture cleaning projects in the game (prior ones have included Lara Croft's mansion and various Final Fantasy props), this team-up between FuturLab and Universal is something that should please fans of both brands.

Take a look at the PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC trailer below to get a taste for it:

The demo we played is pretty much exactly what you would expect, and that's not a bad thing.

Yes, we were cleaning the iconic DeLorean. Yes, it was quite a chilled experience, but not without challenge, with plenty of little nooks and crannies being tough to reach on the iconic time-travelling motor. And yes, something fun happened at the end once we'd got the car fully clean.

This was just one chunk of the incoming DLC, however, with five new maps promised that will cover everything from Doc Brown’s van, the Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre and Doc’s Time Train.

Plus, there will be 10 new achievements to collect in-game.

Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of the developers FuturLab, said of the news: "Back to the Future is a dream IP. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected… the past, future and present!"

The price of the PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC will be £6.49 here in the UK, and it will be available on PC (Steam and Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.

As for the PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC release date, all we've been told is that it will "be available later this year".

There's still a fair chunk of 2023 left, so we'll be sure to update you when a precise launch date is announced.

