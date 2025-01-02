However, we now have the answer to add to our list of TCGP Promo-A cards.

You might not be able to add it to your collection just yet or find it as a hidden prize among the various Secret Mission rewards, but now you can know exactly what to look out for in the game's upcoming updates.

What is Pokémon TCG Pocket's 008 Promo-A card?

The 008 & 004 Pokédex Promo-A cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokemon Company

The identity of the 008 promo card in the Promo-A set of Pokémon TCG Pocket is an alternate-art version of the Pokédex card designed by Yuu Nishida, as shown on the left in the image above next to the original 004 design by Ryo Ueda.

You can spot this card yourself by carrying out the following steps whilst in the game:

Select the "My Cards" tab

Press the toggle by the search option to break down your collection into sets

Scroll down to one of the other Trainer cards in the Promo-A section

Select one of the Item cards eg Potion, Poké Ball, Pokédex (original), etc

On the card's information, scroll down to "Related Cards"

The greyed-out Pokédex card done by Nishida will be found next to Red Card

This Promo-A 008 version Pokédex card has the same effect as the original 004 promo card you can get from the in-game shop in exchange for two shop tickets: letting you look at the top three cards of your deck.

Is there a way to get Promo Card 8 in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

The Promo-A 008 Pokédex card's key information. The Pokemon Company

No, the way to get the Promo-A 008 version of the Pokédex card in Pokémon TCG Pocket isn't available yet, but we have a rough idea of what it will be.

In the card's "How to obtain" description, TCGP says that this variation of Pokédex is "Obtained from a campaign".

The reason no one has been able to get the card until now is because the game's developers, DENA and The Pokémon Company, haven't revealed it yet.

Since the card itself is available in the game, though, we suspect that it will be revealed soon.

Its description about being obtained from a campaign is also the same as it is on the newly launched New Year Event variant of the Pikachu card, which you get for logging in.

The New Year event launched with a lifetime of five days. Afterwards, we can hope that the #008 version of the Pokédex card will finally be unlocked so you can fill that burning hole in the Promo-A section of your Pokémon TCG Pocket collection.

