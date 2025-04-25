Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Release date and what to expect
A very tropical expansion.
TCG fans rejoice, as the Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion is right around the corner.
Since releasing last year, Pokémon TCG Pocket has developed a huge following and is constantly adding fresh content for players to check out.
So, if you’re excited for the upcoming Celestial Guardians cards to hit your phone, here’s what you need to know.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion release date
The Celestial Guardians expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket releases at 7am BST on 30th April 2025.
If you live in parts of the USA and Canada in the PT timezone, the expansion will instead release for you on 29th April at 11pm PT.
This release date was confirmed by The Pokémon Company itself, and unless something major changes, this is the finalised start date.
What to expect in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion
Celestial Guardians refers to Solgaleo and Lunala, the legendary Pokémon introduced in Generation 7’s Alola region, so this expansion is unsurprisingly stacked with Alolan mons.
Split between two booster packs, the expansion is set to add more than 200 new cards to the game.
While most of the new cards are still unknown, ones we do know about include Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex.
There are, naturally, plenty of Alolan forms joining the game, like Alolan Marowak, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Vulpix and a very exciting Alolan Raichu ex card.
The expansion will also bring us the very first Immersive Supporter card in the form of a new Lillie card.
Here’s the full list of confirmed cards for Celestial Guardians:
- Solgaleo ex
- Lunala ex
- Alolan Raichu ex
- Alolan Marowak
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Vulpix
- Lillie
- Rowlet
- Popplio
- Litten
- Oricorio
- Acerola
- Ilima
- Kiawe
- Lana
- Mallow
- Sophocles
- Rare Candy
- Rotom Dex
