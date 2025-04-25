So, if you’re excited for the upcoming Celestial Guardians cards to hit your phone, here’s what you need to know.

The Celestial Guardians expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket releases at 7am BST on 30th April 2025.

If you live in parts of the USA and Canada in the PT timezone, the expansion will instead release for you on 29th April at 11pm PT.

This release date was confirmed by The Pokémon Company itself, and unless something major changes, this is the finalised start date.

What to expect in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Celestial Guardians refers to Solgaleo and Lunala, the legendary Pokémon introduced in Generation 7’s Alola region, so this expansion is unsurprisingly stacked with Alolan mons.

Split between two booster packs, the expansion is set to add more than 200 new cards to the game.

While most of the new cards are still unknown, ones we do know about include Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex.

There are, naturally, plenty of Alolan forms joining the game, like Alolan Marowak, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Vulpix and a very exciting Alolan Raichu ex card.

The expansion will also bring us the very first Immersive Supporter card in the form of a new Lillie card.

Here’s the full list of confirmed cards for Celestial Guardians:

Solgaleo ex

Lunala ex

Alolan Raichu ex

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Vulpix

Lillie

Rowlet

Popplio

Litten

Oricorio

Acerola

Ilima

Kiawe

Lana

Mallow

Sophocles

Rare Candy

Rotom Dex

