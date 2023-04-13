The upcoming Global Challenge 2023 II is the latest event and is sure to keep us busy until the upcoming DLCs , The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero parts 1 and 2, come out.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet hit the ground running at the tail-end of last year and has been super effective at catching our attention span ever since, with events and promotions coming left, right and centre.

To help you keep up, read on to find out how to get the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Backpack reward. Be sure to keep up to date with all things Pokémon here!

How to get Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Great Ball Backpack reward

Getting the new Great Ball Backpack is fortunately quite easy. All you have to do is register for season 2 of Global Challenge 2023.

The registration is open from Thursday 13th until Thursday 20th April with the battles taking place from Friday 21st until Saturday 23rd April. And then, as long as you're connected to Pokémon Home, all you need to do is participate in at least three battles.

You’ll then receive 10,000 League Points and your brand new Great Ball Canvas Backpack.

How to access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Pokémon HOME

Currently, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are inaccessible through Pokémon Home, so it seems a little odd the reward is tied to being connected to the app.

However, compatibility is slated for release in spring 2023 so it may drop in the next few days before the battles take place.

We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we hear more about this!

