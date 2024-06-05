But with a series as beloved as Pokémon, you can guarantee any fan attempt at making a game will be met with enthusiasm and intrigue.

And so, we’ve taken a look at just what Pokémon Mythic Silver is, with all the details below.

What is Pokémon Mythic Silver?

Pokémon Mythic Silver is a fan-made game that expands upon the 2010 Nintendo DS titles Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, which in themselves were remakes of earlier Pokémon games, Gold and Silver.

In a Reddit post, Mythic Silver’s creator SauceyaTTa outlined some of the gameplay changes and alterations they have made to the game.

There is an overhaul to the Johto region - where the original games were set - and a new story (and maps) to dive into that takes place after the events of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky.

Here, the player must stop the Pokémon Darkrai from enacting its villainous plans.

SauceyaTTa, who says they put over 600 hours into the game’s development, explains that there is also a new generation of Pokémon to catch, with 150 different ones from generations 1-9 featuring in the game.

However, they add that players can only obtain Mythical, Legendary, Sub-Legendary and Mega creatures.

The game is now in its public beta phase, but is "100 per cent finished minus a couple of signature move animations and minor bugs", according to the post.

How to download Pokémon Mythic Silver

Pokémon Mythic Silver can be downloaded via Pokéhostel.com or through the original Reddit post, as mentioned above.

