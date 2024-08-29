With Stonjourner arriving in new regions across the world, many want to know how they can get their hands on it.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at how to catch Stonjourner in Pokémon Go and when UK players can start catching it.

Stonjourner is available in Pokémon Go starting with the All Out event taking place on Tuesday 3rd September 2024.

More like this

The release of the Pokémon is good news for UK players, as it's the first time it's been available to capture.

For those hoping to catch a Shiny version of Stonjourner, it's bad news.

Niantic hasn't shared any details surrounding a Shiny Stonjourner but as soon as the news breaks, we'll update the page with how to add it to the Pokédex.

Is Stonjourner a UK exclusive in Pokémon Go?

Stonjourner is a Pokémon that's exclusive to the UK.

This is great news for Pokémon Go players wanting to capture the creature before it appears for the rest of the world.

However, it's not so good for those outside of the UK.

For those looking to add Stonjourner to their collection and aren't in the UK, they may have to wait for future Raids or to trade with those who've already captured it.

How to get Stonjourner in Pokémon Go explained

Capturing Stonjourner in Pokémon Go involves the same process as catching other creatures.

Simply walk around and with a bit of luck, Pokémon fans will encounter Stonjourner and have the chance to catch it with a well-timed Pokéball.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.