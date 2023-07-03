You’ll need 100 Mega Energy to evolve a Sableye into its Mega-form for the first time. After this, you’ll need to wait for a cooldown timer to end to temporarily evolve again.

You should be able to catch a standard Sableye from the Mega Raid Boss, however.

Due to its powerful stats and unique type match-up, you will need to know the best mega Sableye counters to defeat it in battle. Luckily, there are some weaknesses to know about that’ll help your cause.

Read on to discover the best Pokémon Go Mega Sableye counters, learn its weaknesses, and find some Raid Battle tips to take it down.

What is Sableye’s weakness in Pokémon Go?

As a Ghost/Dark-type Pokémon, Sableye doesn’t have too many weaknesses - it is actually weak to just one type: Fairy.

Your best bet up against a Sableye, be it Mega or standard, is a Fairy-type Pokémon - or, at least, a Pokémon that knows some strong Fairy-type moves.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that Sableye is resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks.

With this in mind, it’s definitely best to avoid using Pokémon of these types in a battle against Mega Sableye.

We’d recommend you steer clear of Ghost and Psychic-types, too, as Mega Sableye’s attacks will be strong against them.

What are the best Sableye counters in Pokémon Go?

The best Sableye counters in Pokémon Go will be Fairy-type Pokémon and those that know powerful Fairy-type moves. If you’ve got one, a Mega Gardevoir is an obvious pick as the best counter.

Mega Gardevoir is Fairy/Psychic-type and its use of Dazzling Gleam and Charm make it the best Fairy-type in the game. You’ll want to spam Mega Sableye with Dazzling Gleam to take it down.

Other good counters include typically strong Pokémon such as Mega Charizard Y, Mega Swampert, Mega Salamence, Mega Blaziken, Mega Altaria, Zacian, and Xurkitree.

Togekiss is another decent pick as a back-up option. Avoid picking Ghost-type Pokémon, though, as Sableye’s attacks will be super effective against them.

Pokémon Go Raid Battle tips to take down Sableye

The Mega Sableye Pokémon Go Raid Battle will be difficult. We have several tips, though, that should help you take the Ghost/Dark-type Pokémon down.

Here are our Pokémon Go Mega Sableye Raid Battle tips:

Take on the battle against Mega Sableye with a friend; it’ll be much harder alone It’s best to take the Pokémon on in a team of four Level 40 players

Use the correct Pokémon! Look above for our list of the best counters

Start with your strongest Fairy-type Pokémon and select those with great Fairy-type moves as back-up A Fairy-type Pokémon with STAB bonuses from using Fairy-type moves is best!



The Mega Sableye in the Raid Battle should have a CP of 23,935, so you definitely need to go into battle well-prepared.

