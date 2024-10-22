What exactly does the Pokémon Go Halloween event have in store?

Keep on reading for everything there is to know about Part One and Part Two.

When is the Pokémon Go Halloween event?

Part One of the Pokémon Go Halloween event began on 22nd October 2024 at 10am BST, and runs until 28th October 2024 at 10am BST.

The second part of the event kicks off on 28th October 2024 at 10am BST, and runs until 3rd November 2024 at 10am BST.

In total, the Pokémon Go Halloween event runs for 11 days, which is plenty of time to complete all of the objectives and Raids on offer.

What's included in the Pokémon Go Halloween event?

There's a huge amount of new content arriving throughout the Pokémon Go Halloween event, so we've broken it down into what's available during Part One and what's in store for Part Two to avoid any confusion.

Part One

Morpeko makes their Pokémon Go debut

Aura Wheel's Dark and Electric versions are the featured attacks

Dynamax Gastly arrives in Max Battles

Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Higher chances of earning Candy XL

Higher chance of catching Shiny Umbreon in Raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild

Zubat, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Drifloon, Purrloin, Female Frillish, Zorua, Litwick Sableye and Absol have a higher chance of appearing in the wild

New free and paid Timed Research tasks

New Field Research task encounters

Themed avatar items and stickers

Halloween-themed encounter backgrounds, PokéStops and Gyms

Part Two

Costumed Froakie and Rowlet make their debut

Gigantamax Gengar will appear in Max Battles

Spooky Festival Vulpix, Shuppet, Halloween Mischief Piplup, Woobat, Zorua, Pokémon Halloween Froakie, Inka, Phantump, Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo and Pokémon Halloween Rowlet have an increased chance of appearing in the wild

Witch Hat Pikachu, Pokémon Halloween Froakie and Pokémon Halloween Rowlet will appear in 1-Star Raids

Spooky Festival Gengar, Umbreon and Halloween Mischief Drifblim will feature in 3-Star Raids

New free and paid Timed Research tasks

