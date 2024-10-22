Pokémon Go Halloween event: Confirmed date and what to expect
Spooky season is on its way to Pokémon Go!
Halloween is on its way to Pokémon Go, much to the delight of fans wanting to get their hands on some brand new creatures.
To celebrate spooky season, Niantic's seasonal update contains a wealth of brand new content, including new Pokémon to capture, new Research tasks and new Raids to take part in.
What exactly does the Pokémon Go Halloween event have in store?
Keep on reading for everything there is to know about Part One and Part Two.
When is the Pokémon Go Halloween event?
Part One of the Pokémon Go Halloween event began on 22nd October 2024 at 10am BST, and runs until 28th October 2024 at 10am BST.
The second part of the event kicks off on 28th October 2024 at 10am BST, and runs until 3rd November 2024 at 10am BST.
In total, the Pokémon Go Halloween event runs for 11 days, which is plenty of time to complete all of the objectives and Raids on offer.
What's included in the Pokémon Go Halloween event?
There's a huge amount of new content arriving throughout the Pokémon Go Halloween event, so we've broken it down into what's available during Part One and what's in store for Part Two to avoid any confusion.
Part One
- Morpeko makes their Pokémon Go debut
- Aura Wheel's Dark and Electric versions are the featured attacks
- Dynamax Gastly arrives in Max Battles
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon
- Higher chances of earning Candy XL
- Higher chance of catching Shiny Umbreon in Raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild
- Zubat, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Drifloon, Purrloin, Female Frillish, Zorua, Litwick Sableye and Absol have a higher chance of appearing in the wild
- New free and paid Timed Research tasks
- New Field Research task encounters
- Themed avatar items and stickers
- Halloween-themed encounter backgrounds, PokéStops and Gyms
Part Two
- Costumed Froakie and Rowlet make their debut
- Gigantamax Gengar will appear in Max Battles
- Spooky Festival Vulpix, Shuppet, Halloween Mischief Piplup, Woobat, Zorua, Pokémon Halloween Froakie, Inka, Phantump, Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo and Pokémon Halloween Rowlet have an increased chance of appearing in the wild
- Witch Hat Pikachu, Pokémon Halloween Froakie and Pokémon Halloween Rowlet will appear in 1-Star Raids
- Spooky Festival Gengar, Umbreon and Halloween Mischief Drifblim will feature in 3-Star Raids
- New free and paid Timed Research tasks
