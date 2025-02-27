To assist with the fusion process, Niantic has given players a helping hand by promoting its YouTube channels by revealing codes that provide players with Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy.

With that said, find out how to claim the Pokémon Go Fusion Energy codes along with how to earn Fusion Energy without the codes.

Pokémon Go Fusion Energy codes explained: How to get free Volt and Blaze Energy

Pokémon Go.

To get free Volt and Blaze Energy in Pokémon Go, fans need to grow the Pokémon Go YouTube channels.

If the accounts gain at least 2,000 subscribers between 24th February and 27th February, codes will be unveiled.

Below are all of the codes revealed so far:

50 Volt Fusion Energy : WJ5DFWASCL65W

: WJ5DFWASCL65W 50 Blaze Fusion Energy: RCC4AJPAUCW86

If more codes appear, we'll update the page with the latest additions along with what the rewards are.

With the promotion coming to an end soon, it's unclear as to when these codes expire, so be sure to claim them while you can!

How to get Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

In addition to the codes above, there are other ways to get your hands on Fusion Energy.

Take part in the Go Tour: Unova event on 1st March and 2nd March for a chance to earn even more Energy.

Raids involving Black Kyurem provide players with Volt Fusion Energy, while Raids that feature White Kyurem have Blaze Fusion Energy up for grabs.

There's also a Special Research task that has 1,000 Fusion Energy on offer. Complete the It's Not Over Yet and pick the Energy of your choice. This particular task goes live on 1st March at 10am local time.

