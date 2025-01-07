This follows on from Gran Turismo and Uncharted on the big screen as well as Twisted Metal and The Last of Us being turned into a TV series.

The latter – which stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal – was given an update on its release window for season 2.

PlayStation movie and TV slate confirmed

Here's everything we know so far about the new PlayStation IP being adapted by television and the cinema.

Helldivers 2 is getting a movie

Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Games Studio, PlayStation Studios

Little details were shared regarding the Helldivers 2 movie adaption aside from the project coming from Sony Productions and Sony Pictures. "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game, Helldivers 2," said PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash during CES 2025.

Inspired by Starship Troopers, Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studios. It had a stellar 2024 with 12 million copies of the game sold in 12 weeks, making it the fastest-selling title ever from PlayStation Studios.

The premise has soldiers in the 22nd Century fighting for the freedom of Super Earth by defending against threats like deadly robots known as Automatons and giant bugs called Terminids. It has a lot of satire and doesn't take itself too seriously, so a comedy would surely be the route to go.

Release date: TBC

Buy the game: Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn is also heading to the big screen

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. Guerilla Games

PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures are partnering for the Horizon Zero Dawn movie, which is expected to adapt the first game. This is the second collaboration between the two after, the Uncharted film in 2022 starring Tom Holland. It received a mixed response from fans and critics alike.

Qizilbash teased some details (via IGN): "Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen."

A Horizon adaption has been in the works for quite some time. Initially, Netflix was set to create a live-action TV show with Steve Blackman (The Umbrella Academy) heading it up. That was, however, shelved in July 2024 when Rolling Stone reported that Blackman was accused of toxic behaviour and bullying onset.

Developed by Guerilla Games, Horizon Zero Dawn is an action RPG that first came to PlayStation 4 in 2022. The story follows a young huntress named Aloy who ventures on a journey across a post-apocalyptic world overrun with machines to discover her past. The game has shifted more than 20 million sales.

Release date: TBC

Buy the game: Amazon

The Last of Us season 2 confirms release window

The Last of Us season 2. HBO

A new release window for season 2 of The Last of Us from HBO and PlayStation has been confirmed for April 2025. This was accompanied by a new chilling teaser trailer that puts Abby (played by Kaitlyn Denver) in the spotlight.

The second season of the show will take place five years after the first, with direct inspiration being taken from The Last of Us Part 2. That story is expected to be told over multiple seasons.

The game sees Ellie journey across a post-apocalyptic US on a mission of vengeance.

Release date: April 2025

Buy the game: Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima is becoming an anime

Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch

Crunchyroll, a subsidiary of Sony, has been given the go-ahead for an anime adaption of Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch. Again details are spare but it was said to be focusing on the Legends co-op multiplayer mode.

"Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation," said Qizilbash (via IGN).

They added: "Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series."

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini also stated: "The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking."

Sucker Punch Productions launched Ghost of Tsushima in 2020 with more than 13 million copies sold to date.

The stealth action-adventure has players controlling the samurai Jin Sakai on a quest to protect the island of Tsushima during the first Mongol invasion of Japan.

Release date: TBC

Buy the game: Amazon

