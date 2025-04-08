Glowing, pink, and peach-shaped, Plasma Fruit is the perfect blood-sucking snack in The Sims 4: Vampires. But how can you get it?

Read on for everything you need to know.

How to get Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 vampires. EA

Plasma Fruit can either be foraged or harvested, although it cannot be purchased directly.

To harvest Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4, players must first attain level 8 in Vampire Lore.

Plasma Fruit Seeds can then be purchased for 300 simoleons on any computer.

If this all sounds like a faff though, you can use cheats to find the fruit easily.

Where to find Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4?

The Forgotten Hollow is where you can find Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4.

Plasma Fruit trees are easy to spot, with twisted black bark that glows pink at night. Ripe Plasma Fruit also glows when it is ready to pick.

If you’re struggling to uncover the gnarled trees, Plasma Fruit trees can often be found behind Vlad’s mansion.

Can you grow Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4?

Yes, once you’ve reached Level 8 in Vampire Lore, you can order Plasma Fruit Seeds on the computer for 300 simoleons.

Seeds can be planted in planter boxes or outdoors. Like any tree in The Sims 4, the plant must be watered, weeded, and harvested regularly.

Once planted, the gnarly trees can be harvested after around two or three in-game days.

What is Plasma Fruit in The Sims 4?

Glowing pink, Plasma Fruit is an ingredient in The Sims 4: Vampires that can satiate vampire’s thirst and tap into vampiric powers.

While its Sims 3: Late Night counterpart is a deep red fruit that resembles a beetroot, in The Sims 4, Plasma Fruit is a light pink and peach-like.

The fruit can be drunk by vampires directly with a straw, made into special recipes, or can be mixed into recipes that require "any fruit".

Special recipes include Sunlight Reversal Cocktail, which allows vampires to explore during daytime; Cure for Vampirism which can cure any immortal; and Vampire Resistance Cocktail, which reduces impact of vampiric powers, allowing sims to be bitten without turning into blood-suckers.

How to reach level 8 Vampire Lore in The Sims 4

In The Sims 4: Vampires expansion pack, sims can level up their Vampire lore by searching "Vampire Secrets" on any computer.

Once they have, they can purchase Encyclopedia Vampirica volume 1. This will allow them to progress to level 6.

At level 6, players can buy Encyclopedia Vampirica volume 2, which will let them reach up to level 10.

Fair warning though, if you want to learn how to make all of the Plasma Fruit recipes, you will have to have to level up all the way to level 15 Vampire Lore.

