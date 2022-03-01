The fighting game that lifts characters from previous Persona games was first released on consoles in 2014, after an arcade 2012 debut, and now it is making the move to a few more systems.

Fans of the Persona franchise will likely be well aware that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PC and modern PlayStation consoles — the game will actually be with us this month!

But when is Persona 4 Arena Ultimax set to come out on these new homes, and what do we know about it so far? Read on for all the details.

When is the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax release date?

The PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC release date for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is set for Thursday 17th March 2022, the developers have confirmed, so there's not long left at all to wait then!

What platforms can I get Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on?

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will soon be playable on the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Microsoft Windows. Previously it found a home on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360.

One thing to note with the Switch release is that it won't include Rollback Netcode. This is a shame as it is an important part of having a smooth experience whilst playing online – fingers crossed this won't hurt the enjoyment for Nintendo players too much. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Rollback Netcode is part of the release for PlayStation and Windows.

Can I pre-order Persona 4 Arena Ultimax?

Pre-orders for the game still aren't live over at either the PlayStation Store or over on the Nintendo Switch eShop. We'll keep an eye on it and as soon as they are active we will let you know – and it can't be too long before they are now.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax gameplay

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a fighting game, so be ready to learn all the best moves to win what will turn into many rounds of gameplay. Players in the game will all be familiar faces to those that played Persona 3 and Persona 4, and everything you loved about the game in its original form will be here too, just shinier.

While not remastered for the latest consoles, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will still look and play better than ever on the Switch and the PS4 – and of course, on PC. So get ready to enjoy all the various story modes on offer all over again and if you are new to the game, you're in for quite a ride.

Who are the playable characters in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax?

Here is the list of which characters you can play as in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax:

Aigis

Akihiko Sanada

Chie Satonaka

Elizabethd

Junpei Iori

Kanji Tatsumi

Ken Amada & Koromarua

Labrys

Margaretabd

Marieabd

Mitsuru Kirijo

Naoto Shirogane

Rise Kujikawaa

Shadow Labrys (Asterius)d

Sho Minazukicd

Teddie

Tohru Adachiabd

Yosuke Hanamura

Yu Narukami

Yukari Takeba

Yukiko Amagi

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax trailer

There was a Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Challengers trailer released recently and given that is the latest, here it is for you to watch below:

