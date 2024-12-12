It’s safe to assume that there will be plenty of updates over the next months as development ramps up.

For now, though, we will focus on updating 0.1.0d and what changes are in PoE 2 following its release. Read on to find its full list of patch notes.

The Path of Exile 2 version 0.1.0d update brings with it a plethora of gameplay improvements, balance adjustments and bug fixes.

One change worth noting is alterations made to Trigger gem energy gain. 'Monster Power' has been added to the calculation for energy gain. This means it should now be easier than it was before to trigger skills from Unique Monsters.

Energy gain across the board has been rebalanced.

Following this update, the game should crash less often across all platforms – which is nice. That’s just one of the many bug fixes and gameplay changes you’ll find in the full list of PoE 2 0.1.0d patch notes below.

Full list of PoE 2 0.1.0d patch notes

The full list of PoE 2 0.1.0d patch notes is as follows (as per the official PoE forums):

0.1.0d Hotfix 1

Cast on Critical Strike now also cares about the Damage of the hit when determining how much energy to gain to prevent the use of high-crit low level skills, this should mean using lower hit frequency skills that hit harder are also now much stronger for this

General Improvements and Changes

Passive Block chance now applies to blockable hits from all directions, as opposed to just hits from in front

Player size is now set to Zero units while dodge rolling instead of One unit

Some smaller monsters can now be pushed while dodge rolling. This includes monsters such as the Adorned Beetles in Keth

Inscribed Ultimatums and Djinn Baryas now display whether you will obtain Ascendancy Skill Points upon completing the Trial of Chaos or Trial of the Sekhemas respectively

Removed World Map Pins for encounters that were not from specific locations in Areas ie From Monster drops

Improved attack in place behaviour

Rain of Arrows and Firestorm now have a hit-rate limit to prevent cases of them absolutely obliterating very large bosses. This will have little to no impact outside of boss fights with very large hitboxes

Leech has been buffed

Boneshatter now more reliably hits your target

The duration of Armour Break has been increased to 12 seconds (previously six)

To improve performance, Incinerate now creates circular areas of ignited ground instead of segments

Added CTRL+Click shortcut to open the Currency Exchange at the appropriate NPCs

Added a button to travel to the Trial of Chaos on the world map

Added art for Close Combat Support

Added 2D art for the Defiance of Destiny Unique Amulet

Added "Ascendancy Skill Points" as a keyword, which details how sets of Ascendancy Points are obtained

Added search functionality for Gemcutting and vendor inventories when using a controller. Keybinds for searching Stash on a controller have also been updated

Added Gemcutting restrictions option for Gamepad

Added suggested Supports for Time of Need

Updated the suggested Supports for Bonestorm

Added an option for opening the Trade website to the main menu for consoles

Runes now sell to vendors for more Gold

Updated art for Reserved Life and Mana

Updated the description on Runes to clarify that once socketed they cannot be replaced

Auras and Curses that affect ally or enemy resistances now display values in the Skill popout panel

Tweaked the audio of the Kiwi Pets, Chimera Pet, and Baby Crowbell Pet to reduce their impact in town areas

Updated the wording on the Invoker's "...and Protect me from Harm" Ascendancy Passive Skill to clarify its functionality

Updated the description on Hexblast to clarify that it only detonates a single Curse per Enemy in its radius

Updated the description on Fiery Death Support to clarify that the Supported Skill does not need to kill the ignited enemy itself

Reduced the defenses provided to monsters by the Magma Barrier modifier

Walking Goliaths no longer use their suicide attack if they are Rare

Trigger Gems and Energy Gain

Trigger gem energy gain was not in the right place and it was far too easy to use ailments to trigger spells. One problem with the previous system is that if we balanced it to make triggering happen in boss fights then the triggering would happen far too often during clearing

In order to address this we are now making "Monster Power" part of the calculation for energy gain. This means that it's far easier to trigger skills from Unique Monsters than it is from normal monsters, but you also hit many more normal monsters when fighting

Another issue was using low level skills with unconditional ailment applications such as Flame Wall to ignite enemies for triggering. In order to make the source of the ignite matter we are making the energy gain be dependent on the strength of the ignite

We have also rebalanced all energy gain across the board

Ultimatum Changes

Generally improved balance across the board with Ultimatum monsters, bosses and modifiers. Mostly targeting outliers that were too difficult and bringing them in line

The monster density of Ultimatum encounters has been made more consistent

Stormcaller Runes, Blood Globules, Heart Tethers and Impending Doom rings no longer spawn while a player is on a lift or near the altars in the Vaal Soul Core room

Fixed a bug where Player Minions could get stuck at the top of the lift in the Trials of Chaos

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which caused enemies to be Primed for Stun or Electrocute earlier than intended while in a party

Fixed a bug where Gemling Legionnaires with the Integrated Efficiency Ascendancy Passive Skill allocated could lose their three additional Skill Slots if they were empty when entering a new area

Fixed a bug with party member reviving when using WASD input where you could revive party members from too far away

Fixed a bug where "Waystones found have a chance to be a tier higher" on the Atlas Passive Tree wasn't working

Fixed a bug where the Audio Mix setting was not being remembered when restarting the game

Fixed a bug where one of the small Passive Skills in the Fleshcrafter cluster was not connected to the Notable Passive Skill. It is possible for your Passive Skill Tree to be reset if you had this cluster allocated, apologies!

Fixed a bug where you could not open a portal in The Riverbank in Cruel difficulty

Fixed a bug where some of Zalmarath, the Colossus' skills could persist after their death

Fixed a bug where opening a full-screen panel while disenchanting could prevent you from performing any actions until you relogged

Fixed a bug where some fire spells, such as Volatile Dead and Incinerate, were not functioning correctly with Raging Spirits

Fixed a bug where "Buffs on you expire Slower" from the Prolonged Assault Notable Passive Skill and other Chronomancer Ascendancy Passive Skills was applying to Debuffs and other effects as well as Buffs

Fixed a bug where non-reviving Minions were spawning a Remnant from the Grim Feast Buff when dying in your presence

Fixed a bug Infernalists with the Pyromantic Pact Ascendancy Passive Skill allocated were considered to be on Low Infernal Flame if they were at 50 per cent of Maximum Infernal Flame or lower, instead of 35 per cent

Fixed a bug where the world map icon for Candlemass in Cruel was not updating correctly

Fixed a bug where you could be unable to upgrade Gems despite satisfying the Attribute Requirement by having the Adaptive Capability Gemling Legionnaire Ascendancy Passive Skill allocated

Fixed a bug where Fiery Death Support was not dealing damage correctly

Fixed Infusion Support Gems on Herald skills applying the gain damage as extra elemental damage to all attacks instead of just the damage from the Herald skill

Fixed a bug where Expedition encounters could fail to generate in the Decay Map

Fixed a bug where Quality on the Sacrifice Skill was causing Minions to Revive 0-5 per cent more slowly, instead of more quickly

Fixed a bug where the exit portal for the final boss in Trial of the Sekhemas did not visually display upon killing the boss

Fixed a bug where socketed Skills you didn't meet the requirements for were missing their name in the Skills menu when using a controller

Fixed a bug where the Elemental Storm skill granted by the Stormweaver's Tempest Caller Ascendancy Passive Skill could sometimes place the storm underneath you

Fixed a snapshotting bug with the "Loads an Additional Bolt" Crossbow modifier

Fixed a bug where the Contagion Skill was not spreading Poison

Fixed a bug where Tempest Bell could become invisible

Fixed a bug where NPCs were missing their name labels in Hideouts when using a controller

Fixed a bug where signing into a guest account on PlayStation 5 could delete your friends list in-game

Fixed a bug where you could sometimes be unable to enter your hideout on PlayStation 5

Fixed eight instance crashes

Fixed six client crashes

Fixed a client crash that could occur on Xbox

Fixed three client crashes that could occur on PlayStation 5

