A lot of games offer free Twitch drop rewards, including Overwatch 2, and you’ll need to link your Twitch account with your battle.net account to unlock them. While the drops aren’t game changers, you can equip the exclusive items in-game to make you stand out on the battlefield.

Following the launch of its second season , players can make the most of Overwatch 2 Twitch drops to unlock nifty new items, including the Monk Ramattra skin. These limited-time drops will be going on until the end of the season, with different drops available at different times.

If you’re looking to unlock the Travelling Monk Legendary Ramattra skin, you’re in the right place. Read on to find out what the Overwatch 2 Twitch drops are and how to unlock the Monk Ramattra skin.

Overwatch 2 Twitch drops explained

There are two Overwatch 2 Twitch drops to unlock: the Ramattra Restrained Spray and the Travelling Monk Legendary Ramattra skin. The development team has revealed that more Twitch drops will be coming to the game later on in the season.

The timings of the Overwatch 2 season 2 Twitch drops are as follows:

Season 2 launch drops: Available from 6th December to 20th December 2022

Available from 6th December to 20th December 2022 Winter Wonderland drops: Available from 25th December to 4th January 2023

Available from 25th December to 4th January 2023 Lunar New Year drops: Available from 11th January to 25th January 2023

Remember! You will need to link your battle.net account and Twitch account to earn rewards from Overwatch 2 Twitch drops. Once you have done this, you need to watch Drops-activated Twitch accounts for set timeframes to earn each reward.

How to get Monk Ramattra skin in Overwatch 2

To unlock the Monk Ramattra skin in Overwatch 2, you need to watch Twitch drop-enabled channel streams for six hours before December 20th. Head on over to the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch and it will let you know which channels have drops enabled.

There are a couple of caveats to the Monk Ramattra skin-unlocking process. Firstly, you will need to have unlocked Ramattra in-game to access the Twitch drops for the hero. You can do this by purchasing the premium battle pass or by levelling up the free version to tier 45.

Once you have unlocked Ramattra, too, you will need to first watch two hours of Twitch drops-enabled Overwatch 2 streams to earn the Ramattra Restrained Spray. Do this and then watch four more hours of drops-enabled Twitch streams to unlock the Travelling Monk Legendary Ramattra skin.

You need to claim your rewards on Twitch either on the channel you’re watching or from within the Drops Inventory menu on the streaming platform. Before doing any of this, though, you will need to ensure your Twitch and battle.net accounts are linked.

How to link your Twitch and battle.net accounts

To link your battle.net and Twitch accounts, follow these steps:

Sign in to your battle.net account here;

Click the 'Connect link for Twitch' option;

Follow the instructions given to sign in and then link your Twitch account to your battle.net account.

Now your accounts have been linked, get watching and earn those rewards (if you leave the videos on in the background while doing something else, we won’t tell).

