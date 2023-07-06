Whether you’re playing the 2016 original, Overcooked 2, or the All You Can Eat compilation of the two, being able to play online multiplayer across different consoles would be a godsend. No more of that “oh, I have it on Xbox, not Switch” nonsense.

Read on to find out if any of the Overcooked games have cross-platform multiplayer or not.

Is Overcooked crossplay? Multiplayer across platforms explained

Overcooked All You Can Eat is crossplay enabled. Great news for those new to the series looking to jump in for the first time as All You Can Eat is a combo package of the first and second games with remastered graphics and extra content.

You can play Overcooked All You Can Eat online multiplayer with anyone, regardless of platform in any team setup. Switch players, for example, can play with those on PlayStation, who can team up with PC players, who can add a fourth player on Xbox. No matter what console you play on, online multiplayer is fully crossplay.

Save files, though, are strictly locked to your platform. This means, for example, you can’t buy the game on PS5 and purchase a PC version and keep your progress from the PS5.

As far as the two original games go, Overcooked 2 doesn’t have cross-platform multiplayer. PC players (across Epic Games Store and Steam) can play together, but that’s it. You can’t play the original standalone Overcooked 2 with one on PS5 and another on Xbox, for example.

The original Overcooked, meanwhile, doesn’t feature online multiplayer at all.

How to use crossplay in Overcooked

To play Overcooked All You Can Eat crossplay, you need to enable the feature in the settings. Simply turn cross-platform functions off if you wish to stick with playing alongside and against those on your own platform, for whatever reason.

That’s all there is to Overcooked All You Can Eat crossplay. Just use your Team17 name (found in the friends tab on the main screen) to add and play with your friends cross-platform. Crossplay is enabled for all online multiplayer modes and levels, with friends or online randomers.

Now, if you want to play Overcooked 2 with PC players across the Epic Games Store and Steam, you will need to right-click Overcooked 2 on your Steam library. Under ‘Betas’, click the drop-down menu and select the crossplay branch. Now this is done, reinstall the game.

Once you’ve done all that, you should be able to play Overcooked 2 on PC with friends across both the Epic Games Store and Steam versions of the game.

