OlliOlli World release date, trailer, pre-order and latest news

The OlliOlli World release date is coming, and this is a reason to be excited. Allow us to explain why.

Fans of skateboarding, virtually or in real life, may want to cast their gaming eyes toward OlliOlli World – a skateboarding game that is finally getting a release in only a few weeks’ time.

The game is set to release on multiple consoles so most of us will be able to head to Radlandia and try to get the highest skateboarding score possible.

But when does OlliOlli World come out, and is there a trailer? All that and more is answered below!

When is the OlliOlli World release date?

The OlliOlli World release date will take place on Tuesday, 8th February 2022 – so there’s not long left to wait at all! On that date, you’ll be able to jump into the game on your platform of choice (from the options below).

What platforms can you get OlliOlli World on?

You have a few options available for playing OlliOlli World with multiple consoles getting the game (as well as computers, of course).

OlliOlli World will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch, we’re happy to confirm.

Can you pre-order OlliOlli World?

You can. The digital game is available at the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store and the Nintendo Store – so all bases should be covered. Across the board, the OlliOlli World price appears to be £24.99. OlliOlli World is not a free game, then, but it is pretty affordable.

What do we know about OlliOlli World gameplay?

In the third game in the OlliOlli series, you will traverse the world of Radlandia and the aim of the game is to rack up points while pulling off tricks as you go.

But while that will keep you busy, the temptation is always there to get an even higher score, and there are multiplayer modes too that will give us even more fun. First up is Gnarvana League, which pits you against other players to get the best score, while Gnarvana Portal mode is a creative mode that will put a very different spin on things.

There will also be two expansions on the way, one still not named and the other called The Void Riders. More on those as we hear about it.

Is there a trailer for OlliOlli World?

We have had a couple of trailers for OlliOlli World now, but this latest one is all about gameplay – so you will get a good look at the type of game you will be in for.

