And who can blame it? Strong first-party line-ups are one of the biggest selling points for Nintendo consoles like the new Switch 2, so it's very much in its best interest to keep its best games on Nintendo hardware.

Which is why it's so surprising that the Xenoblade series appears set to make its debut on PC.

Microsoft has introduced a new feature for PC gamers called Microsoft Edge Game Assist, which highlights "helpful resources whenever you open a new tab".

The feature currently supports "a selection of popular PC games", which is interesting because alongside the likes of Fortnite, Baldur's Gate 3 and Oblivion, the list of 'PC games' includes Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Developed by Monolith Soft, Xenoblade Chronicles X released in 2015 for the Wii U and has never been made available on any non-Nintendo platform.

In fact, no Xenoblade game has ever been made available on a non-Nintendo platform, as the studio has been owned by Nintendo since 2007, three years before the first Xenoblade game debuted on the Wii.

As for the reason behind a potential PC version, Xenoblade Chronicles X received a Switch port earlier this year in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, so perhaps a PC port of the game has been in development alongside the new Switch version?

But with no actual confirmation from Monolith Soft, Nintendo, or indeed Microsoft, it remains equally plausible that the game's inclusion on this list may just be a bizarre error, or perhaps an AI blunder.

It would certainly be a strange move on Nintendo's part to bring one of its most critically acclaimed series to PC in the same year that its new flagship console launches, but then again, if any company was going to pull a completely unexpected stunt like that, it's certainly Nintendo.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.