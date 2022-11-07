Kicking things off with a tribute to the fans, Gamble declared in his message: "In the nearly 15 years since the release of the first Mass Effect, the biggest reason we still love working on it is the warmth, dedication, and passion of this community.

BioWare has shared a cryptic new teaser for the next Mass Effect game (see above), with project director Mike Gamble also sharing a message for fans to mark this year's Mass Effect Day (that would be 7th November, or 'N7 Day' as fans know it, referring to the number that graces Shepard's armour in the games. It's actually a 'vocational code' in the Systems Alliance military, if you were wondering).

"There are some of you who have been with us through everything. We’ve grown together, sacrificed Ashley together, (Editor’s Note: Or Kaidan, Mike! We all make different choices.) faced difficulties together… and laughed until our Faces Were Tired… together! And for those of you who are new to Mass Effect (thanks, Legendary Edition!), welcome!"

Teasing the future of the Mass Effect franchise, Gamble continued: "I can promise that many years of fun, adventures, and characters you’ll fall in love with are still ahead."

The word "many" seems to imply that there are several projects in the works, which is certainly an exciting thought. There was no mention of Henry Cavill's rumoured "secret project" in the Mass Effect universe, though.

"Regardless of when you joined us, through four games and more expansions, I can say with certainty that we’re in this because of you, and every N7 Day is a wonderful reminder of that," Gamble added. "As we look forward, each week is a fun and exciting challenge for the team. We love bringing this universe to life, and although there’s much more we want to share with you, that’ll have to be for another time."

And finally, he concluded: "For now, there is something we want you to have a look at. We’ve intercepted some strange footage from one of the monitoring stations in known space. It could be nothing, but…"

The video above was also included with the press materials to mark this year's N7 Day, and you can bet that Mass Effect fans will be poring over it for quite some time! There is clearly some kind of hidden meaning here.

The next game in the franchise does not yet have a release date, but we'll be sure to update you as we hear more about it. As fans will remember, the next Mass Effect game was revealed in late 2020 with the following teaser trailer:

As part of today's celebrations, the Mass Effect team also confirmed that numerous Mass Effect items will be coming to The Sims 4 on 17th November. Plus, new merch will be coming to the real world. You can visit the BioWare Gear website to learn more about that.

