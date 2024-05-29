Portrayed by Antony Starr in the gory satire TV show The Boys, Homelander is the leader of an elite superhero team that is managed, owned and marketed by a mega corporation called Vought International.

On the surface, Homelander looks like a Superman wannabe, with his slick costume and wavy cape, emblazoned with the American flag. But his apparent patriotism is all a cover for his own self-centred and violent nature that grows more and more terrifying as the show goes on.

Starr’s performance is electrifying, and he’s easily made Homelander one of TV’s scariest villains.

But his explosive powers and unrivalled strength also make him a superb candidate for a Mortal Kombat game. How will the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero fare against him? We don’t have long to wait until we can find out.

Let's take a closer look at when Homelander is set to land in Mortal Kombat 1.

Homelander will be landing in Mortal Kombat 1 on 4th June 2024, if you are a Kombat Pack owner.

However, if that isn’t you, then fear not - as he will be available to the wider gaming community on 11th June 2024.

That just about gives you enough time to binge The Boys if you haven’t already seen it. Alternatively, read Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s cult graphic novel of the same name that Amazon adapted for the TV show. Just be prepared, as it’s not for the squeamish.

What do we know about MK1 Homelander gameplay?

Homelander and Ferra in Mortal Kombat 1. Warner Bros Games

From the announcement trailer, several things are clear when it comes to Homelander's gameplay style in Mortal Kombat 1.

Firstly, he looks to be a nimble character to play as, smoothly gliding just above the ground - which means he has a fair reach when it comes to striking an opponent with punches and kicks.

The deadly lasers in his eyes are also at the player’s disposal, and can be used in quick bursts as part of a combination of attacks, or in one slightly longer blast. It’s reminiscent of how Superman plays in the Injustice games.

One of his special moves involves launching an opponent into the air and zapping them with a laser in the torso once they come crashing to the ground. But it’s the Fatalities we all want to know about, right?

Well, as you would expect with a murderous, evil character like Homelander, it gets gory. In the trailer above, he launches an opponent into the air with a swift uppercut. They are then seen splattered against the nose of an airplane, before Homelander peels them off in the air and drops them into the plane’s engine.

In another Fatality, he burns a hole in his foe’s head with laser beams until it explodes. If that wasn’t enough, he proceeds to cut them in half while they’re kneeled on the ground. Don’t play this on a full stomach.

The trailer also shows off a new character called Ferra, who is a Kameo fighter and can assist the player during matches with different moves.

Ferra is going to be included in the Kombat Pack and as a standalone purchase later in June.

How to get Homelander in MK1 explained

In order to access Homelander in MK1, you will need to purchase the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack. If you own this, you will be able to play as him from 4th June 2024.

Alternatively, you will eventually be able to purchase Homelander separately - but that won’t be until 11th June 2024. He is not currently listed for purchase on any console's stores yet, but based on the cost of other downloadable characters, his price will be £6.49.

The Kombat Pack has already seen several major releases since the game’s debut in October 2023, with characters such as John Cena’s Peacemaker and Omni-Man from the animated show Invincible already landing in the game.

The prospect of Homelander and Omni-Man - who are both very similar in their fighting style - facing off is what comic book dreams are made of.

The Kombat Pack can be purchased on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam via their digital storefronts now.

