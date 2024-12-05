The Creaking mob offers a fresh new challenge to any longtime player, as unlike other enemies in the game, regular, direct attacks cannot harm them. So, to beat them, you will need to think outside the box.

What is the Pale Garden biome in Minecraft?

The Pale Garden Biome has recently been introduced. The biome is a forest filled with white, pale oak trees and is a variant of the dark forest.

The Pale Garden, first revealed a little while ago, is finally here. It looks unlike anything we’ve seen in the game before, adorned by pale oak trees, hanging moss, and a generally bleak vibe. What’s most concerning, though, is the new enemy that spawns here: the Creaking.

What is the Creaking in Minecraft?

The Creaking blends into this new environment, disguising themselves as the oak trees. When you spot this enemy, they will stand completely still, attempting to hide their presence from the player, no doubt unnerving even the bravest people.

When you look away, the mob presents a threat, as they’re dangerously quick and won’t give you a second to breathe. They also can’t be defeated by regular means, making them a unique proposition for anyone playing the game.

How to find the Pale Garden biome in Minecraft explained

Finding a new biome in Minecraft is not easy, so for that reason, we’ve outlined how you can find it regardless of what platform you’re playing on.

One way to find the Pale Garden is by exploring the good ol’ fashioned way. However, this could take ages, so finding a faster way to do so is essential.

The way we’ve outlined finding the Pale Garden below works regardless of whether you’re playing Bedrock or Java edition of the game.

Go to the main menu

Duplicate your world

Find your duplicated world, it will be called ‘Copy of’ and then your world name and go into settings

Enable cheats

Now enter your world and open the chat

Type in /locate biome pale_garden and send the message

Now, the chat will give you the coordinates of the new location

If you now type in /tp followed by the coordinates, you’ll be transported there with ease

Make sure you make a note of the coordinates in case they disappear

Go to your main world, and now you can follow the coordinates, which will take you to the Pale Garden, ready for you to explore

How to defeat the Creaking in Minecraft and how to find the Creaking heart?

As we said, you cannot beat the Creaking through traditional means; if you attack them, they’re invulnerable, just dropping particles. So, to beat them, you will need to destroy the Creaking heart.

The particles that are being dropped will guide you towards where you can find the Creaking heart, so following these will take you to where you need to go.

Now, once you’ve found the heart, you can destroy it using an axe.

